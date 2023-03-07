All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Here are 10 fun facts about Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Here are 10 fun facts about Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Here are 10 fun facts about Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Lewis Capaldi Facts 2023: 10 facts you might not know about the Scottish singer

Here are 10 fun facts about the award winning Glasgow born ‘Forget Me’ star Lewis Capaldi.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

He’s one of the most recognised and loved musicians in the world, offering fans hit after hit and a top quality social media presence to go with it.

The 26-year-old has won countless awards during his career already, including a Brit award in 2020 for his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which including hits such as ‘Somebody You Loved’ and ‘Grace’.

And while he is one of the biggest names in music, there are still tons of facts that many do not know about him and his outstanding career in music so far!

Without further ado, here are 10 fun facts you may not know about Lewis Capaldi.

At just 17, his manager Ryan Walter discovered his talent when he received an iPhone recording of one of his songs from Lewis. Immediately recognising his talent, he was signed up almost immediately.

1. He manager found him via an iPhone recording

At just 17, his manager Ryan Walter discovered his talent when he received an iPhone recording of one of his songs from Lewis. Immediately recognising his talent, he was signed up almost immediately.

Photo: Joe Maher

Photo Sales
Back in 2019, he told reporters "I like animals. I enjoyed how they tasted for a very long time. But, now, I’ve decided just to not eat them." He had tried to go vegan but said he found the process to difficult.

2. He is a vegetarian

Back in 2019, he told reporters "I like animals. I enjoyed how they tasted for a very long time. But, now, I’ve decided just to not eat them." He had tried to go vegan but said he found the process to difficult.

Photo: Chris Jackson

Photo Sales
After first being noticed by One Direction vocalist Niall Horan in 2017, he was offering the supporting role on the singer's solo tour in 2018. Ever since, the duo have been very close friends, have worked together on a collaboration and can be routinely seen sharing jokes via their social media channels.

3. He is best mates with a member of One Direction

After first being noticed by One Direction vocalist Niall Horan in 2017, he was offering the supporting role on the singer's solo tour in 2018. Ever since, the duo have been very close friends, have worked together on a collaboration and can be routinely seen sharing jokes via their social media channels.

Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales
While he was born in Glasgow, Capaldi is also of Irish and Italian ancestry.

4. Ancestry

While he was born in Glasgow, Capaldi is also of Irish and Italian ancestry.

Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Lewis CapaldiGlasgow