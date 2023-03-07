Here are 10 fun facts about the award winning Glasgow born ‘Forget Me’ star Lewis Capaldi.

He’s one of the most recognised and loved musicians in the world, offering fans hit after hit and a top quality social media presence to go with it.

The 26-year-old has won countless awards during his career already, including a Brit award in 2020 for his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which including hits such as ‘Somebody You Loved’ and ‘Grace’.

And while he is one of the biggest names in music, there are still tons of facts that many do not know about him and his outstanding career in music so far!

Without further ado, here are 10 fun facts you may not know about Lewis Capaldi.

1 . He manager found him via an iPhone recording At just 17, his manager Ryan Walter discovered his talent when he received an iPhone recording of one of his songs from Lewis. Immediately recognising his talent, he was signed up almost immediately. Photo: Joe Maher Photo Sales

2 . He is a vegetarian Back in 2019, he told reporters "I like animals. I enjoyed how they tasted for a very long time. But, now, I’ve decided just to not eat them." He had tried to go vegan but said he found the process to difficult. Photo: Chris Jackson Photo Sales

3 . He is best mates with a member of One Direction After first being noticed by One Direction vocalist Niall Horan in 2017, he was offering the supporting role on the singer's solo tour in 2018. Ever since, the duo have been very close friends, have worked together on a collaboration and can be routinely seen sharing jokes via their social media channels. Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

4 . Ancestry While he was born in Glasgow, Capaldi is also of Irish and Italian ancestry. Photo: Daniel Boczarski Photo Sales