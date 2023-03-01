Best new films on Netflix 2023: Here are 10 of the best new releases on Netflix UK in March
Netflix are packing their service with some great new films in March. Here are 10 of the best new releases on the streaming service to watch this month.
The slow start of 2022 is a distant memory for streaming giant Netflix after they began this new year in supremely good form that saw a number of new films, documentary and television series explode on their platform.
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy romantic comedy You People have been one of the biggest successes of the year already, while Gunther’s Millions saw viewers gripped to their TV screen as they uncovered the bizarre tale of the world’s richest dog.
And March shows us there is no slowing down for the streamer as they churn out a number of highly rated hits on the subscription service that are sure to please their audience.
This month will see gripping new releases such as a documentary that follows the heartbreaking story of mothers separated from their children at the U.S. border, a drama that follows a couple trapped 2,000 feet to the top of a remote radio tower and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) star as a disgraced journalist who uncovers a woman that appears to have a direct link to the Holy Spirit.
However, with such a huge list of films to choose from in March, we decided to narrow down our top 10 picks in the month so you don’t have to spend your evening scrolling that Netflix button.