Netflix are packing their service with some great new films in March. Here are 10 of the best new releases on the streaming service to watch this month.

The slow start of 2022 is a distant memory for streaming giant Netflix after they began this new year in supremely good form that saw a number of new films, documentary and television series explode on their platform.

Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy romantic comedy You People have been one of the biggest successes of the year already, while Gunther’s Millions saw viewers gripped to their TV screen as they uncovered the bizarre tale of the world’s richest dog.

And March shows us there is no slowing down for the streamer as they churn out a number of highly rated hits on the subscription service that are sure to please their audience.

This month will see gripping new releases such as a documentary that follows the heartbreaking story of mothers separated from their children at the U.S. border, a drama that follows a couple trapped 2,000 feet to the top of a remote radio tower and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) star as a disgraced journalist who uncovers a woman that appears to have a direct link to the Holy Spirit.

However, with such a huge list of films to choose from in March, we decided to narrow down our top 10 picks in the month so you don’t have to spend your evening scrolling that Netflix button.

Undefined: listbulleted

1 . Fall - March 2 This drama focuses on two daredevil friends Two friends who climb up an abandoned radio tower in the desert leaves them trapped 2,000 feet in the air. Highly rated by film review site Rotten Tomatoes, this suspense movie will leave you on the edge of your seat. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . The Clovehitch Killer - March 9 This true crime drama focuses on the son of the infamous BTK serial killer Tyler Dennis Rader. His son, Tyler, forms part of a picture-perfect family but when he finds a array of disturbing images in his father's possession - he begins to realise exactly who his father really is. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . The Unholy - March 2 Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) stars as a disgraced journalist Gerald in need of a story that will redeem himself when he comes across a hearing-impaired girl that claims she is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As flocks of visitors come to see her miracles, Gerald starts to question the girl's claims. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Kill Boksoon - March 30 This Korean drama follows Gil, a single parent to a tricky teenage daughter. However, at work - she is a renowned assassin that is trained to kill. Guess which one she finds harder? Photo: Netflix Photo Sales