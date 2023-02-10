Lewis Capaldi announces second Edinburgh gig

Lewis Capaldi has announced a second Edinburgh show at the Royal Highland Showgrounds after unprecedented demand for tickets to see the Scottish singer.

The global superstar sold out his upcoming 2023 UK arena tour in seconds, with further shows around the world selling out in record time. However, Edinburgh will now have a second show from the pop sensation.

The ‘King Of Streaming’ with his global hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ becoming the UK’s most streamed song of all time will play Edinburgh on August 30th and September 1st.

McFly will be supporting Capaldi during his ‘homecoming gig’As well as a host of hits, fans will also potentially get to experience new hits from the Scot who is finally back writing.

McFly will support Lewis Capaldi at Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh on both 30th August and 1st September.