With the release of the 2023 Glastonbury line-up, here are all of the Scottish acts announced so far and where you can watch them.

If you’re among the lucky people heading to Glastonbury this year from Scotland, no need to fear missing out on some hometown glory.

The festival will feature performances from the likes of the Arctic Monkeys, Blondie, Rick Astley and Elton John – but the entertainment won’t stop there, with acts such as Lewis Capaldi also taking to the main stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking to celebrate great music from Scotland and one of the UK’s largest festivals, here are the Scottish performers who will take to the stage in Somerset.

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage. Image: Getty Images

Texas

Alt-rockers Texas will warm up the Glastonbury main stage ahead of performances from The Churnups, Royal Blood – who recently caused controversy following their attitude about crowds at Radio One’s Big Weekend in Dundee – and Arctic Monkeys.

From their 90s hits to their 2021 album Hi, Texas will be sure to rock audiences at the festival.

Catch them on the Pyramid Stage on Friday June 23 from 16.15–17.15.

Born in Bellshill, Sharleen Spiteri has fronted popular pop-rock band Texas since the late 80s. Image: Getty Images

Chvrches

Glasgow band Chvrches will perform at Glastonbury on Friday June 23.

Known for songs such as Here With Me with Marshmello and The Mother We Share, their synth-pop music will be sure to electrify Other Stage audiences from 18.45–19:45.

Young Fathers

Lauren Mayberry of synth-pop band Chvrches. Image: WikiCommons

Following the release of their new album, Young Fathers will take to the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury on Friday June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning band will enthral the crowd with their soulful sound from 20.30. If you’re unfamiliar with the band, you may recognise several of their songs which feature on the T2 Trainspotting soundtrack.

Lewis Capaldi

Edinburgh band Young Fathers at All Points East Music Festival in 2018. Image: Michael Jamison/Shutterstock

No introductions are needed for Lewis Capaldi. The Scottish singer grew up in Bathgate, and his sense of humour has secured him millions of fans.

Capaldi released his album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent this year, alongside Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now.

He will take to the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage at 17.35–18.35 on Saturday June 24 ahead of performances from Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses.

Joesef

Less well-known than others on this list, in 2019 singer Joesef won Best Breakthrough Artist at the Scottish Music Awards, and in 2021 he was nominated for Scottish Album of the Year Award.

This up and coming musician won’t appear on a main Glastonbury stage, but will perform in the Silver Hayes area at The Lonely Hearts Club from 19:00 - 20:00 on Saturday June 24.

Lewis Capaldi will take to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Image: Ian West/PA

How to watch Scottish acts at Glastonbury 2023

Coverage of Glastonbury 2023 will be available on BBC One and Two alongside BBC iPlayer’s dedicated Glastonbury channel from Thursday June 23 to Sunday June 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will also be broadcast live on radio from Wednesday June 22 on BBC Radio 6 Music, with Radio 1, Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1Xtra and Radio 2 also providing coverage.