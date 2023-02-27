Having spent most of last year touring their fouth album ‘Screen Violence’, Scottish three-piece Chvrches are back with anthemic new single ‘Over’ – the first since they signed to Island Records.
And now the band – made up of Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, Martin Doherty – have announced a homecoming gig in Glasgow, where they formed in 2011.
Here’s everything you need to know about their short UK summer tour, which is also visiting Dundee.
Where are Chvrches playing on their UK tour?
Chvrches will be playing just three dates on the tour, playing venues far smaller than they are used to.
Their stops will be as follows:
June 9: Rock City, Nottingham
June 10: Barrowlands, Glasgow
June 12, Fat Sams, Dundee.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets for the Nottingham and Glasgow gigs will go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 3, from here.
The Dundee gig is a rescheduled date and has already sold out.
Are there any presales?
To date there are no ticket presales being offered by either the artist or the venue.
What is the likely setlist?
Chvrches last headline gig was in Osaka, Japan, on January 12.
This is what the band played:
He Said She Said
Forever
Leave a Trace
California
How Not to Drown
Violent Delights
Science/Visions
Good Girls
Bury It
Miracle
Death Stranding
Night Sky
Final Girl
Recover
Never Say Die
Asking for a Friend
The Mother We Share
Clearest Blue