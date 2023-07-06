The prizewinning novelist's books have spawned a hugely successful television programme that has capapulted her to global fame.

Diana Gabaldon will be appearing at a special event in Glasgow.

Outlander auther Diana Gabaldon, who has written nine books about the time-travelling adventures of Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall is in Scotland this month to take part in the world's first ever Outlander conference.

Outlander follows former Second World War military nurse Claire who travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries Highland warrior Jamie.

It has made huge stars of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, as well as providing a boost to the Scottish tourist industry as fans travel to the many stunning locations used by the makers.

Taking part in Glasgow University from July 18-22, the conference will feature Gabaldon alongside academics and experts.

Many of the events are only available to delegates who need to pay a minimum of £130 a ticket.

But the author has now announced an event that's available to the public.

Here's what you need to know.

When and where will Diana Galbaldon be appearing?

The creator of Outlander will be appearing at an event in the Kelvin Gallery, next to the Glasgow's Hunterian Museum, on Wednesday, JUly 19, from 6-7pm.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available now from the Glasgow Life website here.

They are priced at 13.44 (£12 plus a 12 per cent booking fee), so are a bit of a bargain.

What will Diana Galbaldon be talking about?

According to the event description: Diana Gabaldon will discuss the books that influenced her writing and the making of the Outlander novels. The Outlander literary series is made up of nine thrilling instalments, and tells the tale of a post-Second World War nurse who accidentally time travels to Jacobite Scotland. Outlander became one of the bestselling book series of all time and spawned the hugely popular TV programme. Hear from Diana in person and find out how the epic tale of Claire and Jamie came to be. Enjoy an evening in the company of the award-winning author and discover the literary influences behind the time-travelling adventure."

Who will be interviewing her?

Glasgow crime author Christopher Brookmyre will be chairing the meeting and asking questions, before the audience get their chance.

What's the Outlander conference about?

According to organisers: "Outlander is a major TV series based on the historical fantasy novels of Diana Gabaldon, combining time travel with 18th-century Scottish politics and post-war British and American culture. The globally successful series has triggered huge interest in Scotland and its history, and Outlander's cultural impact continues to grow after 6 seasons. While hundreds of events are held around the world for Outlander fans and thousands of media articles ponder its reach and appeal, there has not yet been an event which takes an academic approach to the series and brings together the multiple areas of expertise involved in its creation. The University of Glasgow plans to do just this: it will host a major international Outlander conference in 2023 which will offer the chance to debate, discuss and dissect the elements that make up this remarkable phenomenon. The University is best placed to host this conference given it has acted as a location for filming Outlander and several of our academic staff have been involved in the series as researchers, advisors and even cast members. Through a range of events that will be open to academic researchers and the public, the aim of the Outlander Conference Glasgow 2023 is to further the exchange of information and knowledge surrounding Outlander, both books and TV series, ensuring its far-reaching and long-lasting impact as a remarkable socio-cultural phenomenon."

What other events are happening?