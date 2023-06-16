Gaelic in Outlander: 13 Scottish Gaelic Words and Phrases from Outlander in Celebration of Season 7
Outlander season 7 has arrived, but even long-time fans can be confused by the Scottish vocabulary peppered throughout the show. If that includes you, we could say “dinna fash” (don’t worry) but will not because that is an example of the Scots language and today we’re covering Scottish Gaelic.
As a passionate advocate of endangered Scottish languages, the series author Diana Gabaldon has expressed her desire to save the language through her writing and has been widely praised for her Gaelic inclusion.
For Valentine’s Day 2023, we compiled a list of romantic Gaelic phrases in Outlander for all the Jamie and Claire’s of the world. Now, we’re covering a wider spectrum of Gaelic words which - hopefully - you can incorporate into your own daily vocabulary.
Gaelic is far removed from English pronunciation and so phonetics in this article are only well-intended suggestions, websites like Learn Gaelic can help you sound out words like a native. With that said, tiugainn teuchters (“chookin choochters”) i.e., let’s go Highlanders!