She’s won multiple awards for her role opposite Sam Heughan in hit time travel drama Outlander – and the show is just one of the subjects she’s happy to have her say on.

Born in Dublin in 1979, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe always planned to be an actor, studying drama at the Dublin Institute of Technology.

But at the age of 18 she was scouted by an modelling agent at the age of 18 while collecting charity money at a supermarket and quickly became successful – closing fashion shows around the world for the likes of Chanel, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Alberta Ferretti and Louis Vuitton.

A minor role in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada saw her return to acting and she moved to LA in 2009 to focus on her first love, winning parts in films including Super 8, Now You See Me, and Escape Plan.

Global fame beckoned when she signed up to play Claire Fraser in the Starz historical drama series Outlander in 2014. Since then the six series of the hit show filmed in Scotland have earned her a British Academy Scotland Award, an Irish Film and Television Award, two People's Choice Awards, three Saturn Awards, two Critics' Choice Television Awards nominations, and four Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Here are 13 interesting quotes from her many interviews.

1 . Caitriona Balfe on...visiting Glasgow "I was at a restaurant in Glasgow, and I was walking down the stairs. A woman passed me and said, 'Oh my God, what are you doing here?' I didn't know who she was, and I was like, 'Sorry?' She goes, 'Oh no, sorry, I follow you on Twitter. I just didn't expect to see you here.'"

2 . Caitriona Balfe on...the Highlands "The Scottish Highlands are incredible. There seems to be magic and poetry everywhere."

3 . Caitriona Balfe on...her Outlander character "While 'Outlander' is a brilliant period show, Claire represents so many qualities of a 10th century modern-day woman: someone who is forging her own path, fighting for what she believes, and doing so with integrity."

4 . Caitriona Balfe on...love "There is a moment in your story when you can pinpoint the exact time you fell in love, be it with a place or a person. I can remember both like it was yesterday."