Gig prices have never been so high, with many top bands routinely charging well over £50 for a ticket – but there are bargains to be had.

There was shock earlier this year when it was revealed that a front row spot to see Beyonce at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium would cost an eye-watering £2,400.

While that example is extreme it’s true that – like most things – the price of gig tickets has soared in recent years.

Securing a place to see your favourite band or singer is often now a significant outlay, but there are still bargains to be had – for instance Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott recently capped the price of tickets for their recent concert at Glasgow Hydro venue at just £30.

Other venues and artists are also battling to keep the cost even lower for music fans.

Here are 10 great gigs across Scotland where you’ll get change from £25 (including the dreaded booking fees) when bagging a ticket.

Instore performances are a great chance to see hotly-tipped artists for a bargain price. Hamish Hawk will be playing accoustic versions of songs from his excellent new album 'Angel Numbers' at Assai Record, in Dundee, at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 25. Entry is free if you order the album in advance - and you can even get it signed by the man himself.

One half of cult indie legends The Vaselines (famously one of Kurt Cobain's favourite bands), you can catch Frances Mckee at Glasgow's tiny Hug & Pint venue on Friday, April 14, for just £16.41.

Glasgow's Hug & Pint is named after an album by Scottish miserablists Arab Star. Half of the Falkirk duo, Malcolm Middleton, is releasing a new album with musician and producer Joel Harries under the name Lichen Slow. They'll be playing their first Glasgow gig at the Hug & Pint on Friday, April 28. The price? Just £15.40.

Edinburgh's Summerhall has been doing a great job at getting bands who may otherwise not have played the Capital to perform at their 'Nothing Ever Happens Here' gigs. Japanese indie royalty Shonen Knife are playing the former vet school on Thursday, April 20, for just £16.50.