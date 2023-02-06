The home of Scotland’s rugby union team has played host to numerous colourful events over the decades – as these photographs show.

Murrayfield Stadium started life in the 1920s when the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) bought 19 acres of land from the Edinburgh Polo Club after raising cash through the sale of debentures.

It took two years to construct the first version of the ground – comprising a stand and three embankments – and the first international at Murrayfield was played on March 25, 1925 when Scotland defeated England to claim their first Five Nation’s Grand Slam.

In the intervening years, the stadium has mainly been used by the Scottish rugby union team, but has also been utilised for a range of other purposes – including as a supply depot for the Royal Army Service Corps during World War Two, as a temporary home for Hearts Football Club, a rugby league venue, and to host American Football matches played by the now-defunct Scottish Claymores.

It has also seen some of the most famous faces in music, with gigs over the years from the likes of David Bowie, R.E.M., U2, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, The Spice Girls, Oasis, One Direction and Foo Fighters.

A record attendance of 104,000 watched Scotland defeat Wales in the Five Nations on March 1, 1975, and the crowd remains the largest ever to watch a European rugby union match.

Today, the BT Murrayfield Stadium holds 67,144 people making it the largest stadium in Scotland and the fifth largest in the UK.

The latest addition to the facility is a new 7,800-capacity ground on the back pitches that will host Edinburgh Rugby’s home club games.

Nearby Murrayfield Ice Rink was built in the 1930s and is home to the Murrayfield Racers Ice Hockey team, with room for 3,800 spectators and a separate seven-sheet curling rink which was added in the 1970s.

The sporting links stretch into Roseburn Park, sitting in the shadow of the stadium, which is home to the Murrayfield DAFS Cricket Club.

Here are 18 pictures to take you back through the years at Murrayfield Stadium and its surroundings over the years.

300 Parachute field squadron RE (Territorial Army) building bridge over Water of Leith in Murrayfield, Edinburgh .

On trial In the 1950s and 1960s the 'Blues v Whites' match pitted the probable Scotland international rugby union team against those with a chance of making the side. Alex Hastie is pictured tackling Iain Todd during one of the matches in 1959.

Champions Scotland's 1925 Grand Slam-winning rugby union team are pictured with local man Jimmy Ireland. They beat England in the first ever game at Murrayfield to claim the clean sweep of wins.

Trunk call In June 1966 Billy Smart's Circus set up its big top next to Murrayfield Stadium. An elephant parade to promote the attraction is pictured making its way along Shandwick Place.