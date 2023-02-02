Following months of speculation, Beyonce has finally revealed the dates and venues she will visit on her Renaissance world tour – named after her critically-acclaimed seventh album of the same name.
And there was good news for Scottish fans, with a gig scheduled for Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium – the first time the Crazy in Love singer will have visited since her joint tour with husband Jay Z played Hampden Park in June 2018.
Here’s everything you need to know about snapping up a ticket.
When will Beyonce be playing Edinburgh?
Beyonce plays Edinburgh as part of the UK leg of her Renaissance world tour. This is her full schedule.
May, 17 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff
May, 20 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh
May, 23 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
May, 29 - Tottenham Hotspur, London
May, 30 - Tottenham Hotspur, London
June, 02 - Tottenham Hotspur, London
How much are the tickets?
As is now traditional there are a bewildering range of different ticket prices depending on where you want to stand or sit.
Here are the prices for the Murrayfield gig according to Ticketmaster.
Standing ticket - £106.80 each
Gold Circle A Standing ticket - £177.50 each
Gold Circle B Standing ticket - £177.50 each
Seated ticket - between £56.25 and £199.00 each, dependant on area
Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP A) - £2,400 each
Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP B) - £2,400 each
Pure/Honey On Stage Risers (VIP A) - £1,960 each
Pure/Honey On Stage Risers (VIP B) - £1,960 each
Beyhive VIP Package (Bhive A) - £769 each
Beyhive VIP Package (Bhive B) - £769 each
Alien Superstar Riser - £1,038 each
Club RENAISSANCE Experience - £372 each
Premium GA Early Entry Package (A) - £321 each
Premium GA Early Entry Package (B) - £321 each
GA Early Entry Package (A) - £221 each
GA Early Entry Package (B) - £221 each
Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package - £341 each
Silver VIP Fan Ticket Package - £256 each
When are the presales?
Tickets for the gig officailly go on sale from Ticketmaster at 10am on Tuesday, February 7, but batches will be released early through a number of presales.
Here’s when you can snap up a ticket
O2 customers pre-sale (use your O2 Priority app, or borrow a friend’s): From 10am on Thursday, February 2, to 6pm on Friday, February 3.
Live Nation pre-sale (sign up on the Live Nation website): From 10am on Friday, February 3, to 6pm on Friday, February 3.
Murrayfield venue presale (sign up on the venue website): From 10am on Friday, February 3, to 6pm on Friday, February 3.
BeyHive fan club pre-sale (join the fanclub): From 10am on Monday, February 6 to 6pm on Monday, February 6.
What’s the likely setlist?
The tour hasn't started yet, but here’s what Beyonce played at her first performance of the year at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai in what might be a dress rehearsal for the gigs she’s scheduled to play around the world.
At Last
XO
Flaws and All
Ave Maria
Halo
BROWN SKIN GIRL
Be Alive
Spirit of Rangeela
OTHERSIDE
BIGGER
Spirit
Freedom
I Care
Beautiful Liar
Batwanes beek
Crazy in Love
Countdown
Naughty Girl
Drunk in Love