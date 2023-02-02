It’s going to be one of the hottest tickets of 2023 – so here’s how to make sure you bag a spot at Murrayfield for the Renaissance World Tour.

Beyonce will be bringing her latest tour to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium later this year.

Following months of speculation, Beyonce has finally revealed the dates and venues she will visit on her Renaissance world tour – named after her critically-acclaimed seventh album of the same name.

And there was good news for Scottish fans, with a gig scheduled for Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium – the first time the Crazy in Love singer will have visited since her joint tour with husband Jay Z played Hampden Park in June 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about snapping up a ticket.

When will Beyonce be playing Edinburgh?

Beyonce plays Edinburgh as part of the UK leg of her Renaissance world tour. This is her full schedule.

May, 17 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

May, 20 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh

May, 23 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

May, 29 - Tottenham Hotspur, London

May, 30 - Tottenham Hotspur, London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June, 02 - Tottenham Hotspur, London

How much are the tickets?

As is now traditional there are a bewildering range of different ticket prices depending on where you want to stand or sit.

Here are the prices for the Murrayfield gig according to Ticketmaster.

Standing ticket - £106.80 each

Gold Circle A Standing ticket - £177.50 each

Gold Circle B Standing ticket - £177.50 each

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seated ticket - between £56.25 and £199.00 each, dependant on area

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP A) - £2,400 each

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP B) - £2,400 each

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers (VIP A) - £1,960 each

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers (VIP B) - £1,960 each

Beyhive VIP Package (Bhive A) - £769 each

Beyhive VIP Package (Bhive B) - £769 each

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alien Superstar Riser - £1,038 each

Club RENAISSANCE Experience - £372 each

Premium GA Early Entry Package (A) - £321 each

Premium GA Early Entry Package (B) - £321 each

GA Early Entry Package (A) - £221 each

GA Early Entry Package (B) - £221 each

Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package - £341 each

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silver VIP Fan Ticket Package - £256 each

When are the presales?

Tickets for the gig officailly go on sale from Ticketmaster at 10am on Tuesday, February 7, but batches will be released early through a number of presales.

Here’s when you can snap up a ticket

O2 customers pre-sale (use your O2 Priority app, or borrow a friend’s): From 10am on Thursday, February 2, to 6pm on Friday, February 3.

Live Nation pre-sale (sign up on the Live Nation website): From 10am on Friday, February 3, to 6pm on Friday, February 3.

Murrayfield venue presale (sign up on the venue website): From 10am on Friday, February 3, to 6pm on Friday, February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BeyHive fan club pre-sale (join the fanclub): From 10am on Monday, February 6 to 6pm on Monday, February 6.

What’s the likely setlist?

The tour hasn't started yet, but here’s what Beyonce played at her first performance of the year at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai in what might be a dress rehearsal for the gigs she’s scheduled to play around the world.

At Last

XO

Play Video

Flaws and All

Ave Maria

Halo

BROWN SKIN GIRL

Be Alive

Spirit of Rangeela

OTHERSIDE

BIGGER

Spirit

Freedom

I Care

Beautiful Liar

Batwanes beek

Crazy in Love

Countdown

Naughty Girl