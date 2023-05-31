Bruce Springsteen at Murrayfield Stadium: Here are 13 amazing pictures of The Boss's Edinburgh gig - and the full 29-song setlist
Nearly 70,000 fans enjoyed a three-hour 29-song set from Bruce Springsteen last night in Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium.
Our critic gave the epic concert a five star review, concluding: “It was a still-great artist giving an object lesson in what keeping your inner vitality alive looks like.”
Here are 13 pictures of The Boss (and his adoring audience) in action, and the songs he played.
Bruce Springsteen’s full Murrayfield set was as follows:
1. No Surrender
2. Ghosts
3. Prove It All Night
4. Death to My Hometown
5. Letter to You
6. The Promised Land
7. Out in the Street
8. Candy's Room
9. Darkness on the Edge of Town
10. Kitty's Back
11. Nightshift (Commodores cover)
12. Mary's Place
13. The E Street Shuffle
14. Johnny 99
15. Last Man Standing
16. Backstreets
17. Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
18. She's the One
19. Wrecking Ball
20. The Rising
21. Badlands
22. Thunder Road
23. Born in the U.S.A.
24. Born to Run
25. Bobby Jean
26. Glory Days
27. Dancing in the Dark
28. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
29. I'll See You in My Dreams