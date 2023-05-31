All Sections
Bruce Springsteen at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 30 May 2023.Bruce Springsteen at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 30 May 2023.
Bruce Springsteen at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 30 May 2023.

Bruce Springsteen at Murrayfield Stadium: Here are 13 amazing pictures of The Boss's Edinburgh gig - and the full 29-song setlist

The American superstar wowed a sold-out audience last night with a career-spanning set.
By David Hepburn
Published 31st May 2023, 09:33 BST

Nearly 70,000 fans enjoyed a three-hour 29-song set from Bruce Springsteen last night in Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Our critic gave the epic concert a five star review, concluding: “It was a still-great artist giving an object lesson in what keeping your inner vitality alive looks like.”

Here are 13 pictures of The Boss (and his adoring audience) in action, and the songs he played.

Bruce Springsteen’s full Murrayfield set was as follows:

1. No Surrender

2. Ghosts

3. Prove It All Night

4. Death to My Hometown

5. Letter to You

6. The Promised Land

7. Out in the Street

8. Candy's Room

9. Darkness on the Edge of Town

10. Kitty's Back

11. Nightshift (Commodores cover)

12. Mary's Place

13. The E Street Shuffle

14. Johnny 99

15. Last Man Standing

16. Backstreets

17. Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

18. She's the One

19. Wrecking Ball

20. The Rising

21. Badlands

22. Thunder Road

23. Born in the U.S.A.

24. Born to Run

25. Bobby Jean

26. Glory Days

27. Dancing in the Dark

28. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

29. I'll See You in My Dreams

Springsteen played for around three hours at the Edinburgh stadium.

1. Glory Days

Springsteen played for around three hours at the Edinburgh stadium. Photo: Jane Barlow

The musical legend played a remarkable 29 songs.

2. Bossing it

The musical legend played a remarkable 29 songs. Photo: Jane Barlow

The gig had attracted controversy due to the so-called 'dynamic pricing' of the tickets, but nobody was complaining by the time Springsteen took to the stage.

3. All is forgiven

The gig had attracted controversy due to the so-called 'dynamic pricing' of the tickets, but nobody was complaining by the time Springsteen took to the stage. Photo: Jane Barlow

Springsteen opened the gig with 'No Surrender' from his classic album 'Born in the U.S.A.'.

4. Starting as he meant to go on

Springsteen opened the gig with 'No Surrender' from his classic album 'Born in the U.S.A.'. Photo: Jane Barlow

