The Boss will be in Edinburgh next week for one of his famously long gigs.

Bruce Springsteen will be joined by the E Street Band on stage at BT Murrayfield on Tuesday, May 30.

Tickets for the gig sold out instantly in July last year, when organisers were criticised for the so-called ‘dynamic pricing’ model which saw tickets quickly spiral to three times their original face value due to demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you were one of the lucky ones who managed to snap up a ticket (and hopefully payed a reasonable price) here’s everything you need to know before heading to Murrayfield.

What time will the gig start and end?

The West Fan Village opens for ticket holders at 3.30pm, with the stadium itself openiung at 4.30pm.

It’s expected that Brice Springsteen will take to the stage at around 7.30pm, playing for around three hours and finishing at around 10.30pm.

Venue chiefs have requested that nobody arrives early to queue – instead getting to the stadium in time for the doors opening.

Is there any support act?

No support has been announced for the Murrayfield concert.

Are there age limits in place?

For standing areas no people under the age of 14 are permitted, while children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.

In seating areas, no under 5s are allowed and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18 and over.

Food and drink

Small amounts of food can be brought into the stadium if required for medical and childcare purposes – but must be held within an A4-zise bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a number of food and drink outlets, all of whom will preovide free drinking water.

Murrayfield is a cashless venue so make sure you have a card with you to buy food, drink and merchandise.

What items are prohibited?

The following items will not be allowed into Murrayfield:

Bags over A4 in size

Weapons of any kind or anything that could be considered a weapon

Alcohol of any kind

Glass bottles and drinks cans

Sealed/unsealed plastic drink bottles

Hip flasks, metal drinks bottles, thermos flasks or refillable water bottles

Umbrellas of any size

Air horns, party poppers or silly string

Laser pointers or flashlights

Fireworks/ pyrotechnics or flares

Audio or recording equipment

Go Pros/active cameras and selfie sticks

No professional camera/video/audio equipment including those with a removable lens

Controlled or illegal substances

Items deemed to be inappropriate or offensive – including clothing, flags and banners

Musical instruments

Animals other than guide or assistance dogs

Any other items deemed to pose a risk of injury or annoyance to other customers

What songs has Bruce Springsteen played most often on the tour?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springsteen is renowned for playing different sprawling sets every night, but there are certain songs he tends to return to more than others.

Here are the 25 songs that he is playing most often on this tour – they have all featured in at least 26 of the 38 concerts he’s played this year – and how many times he’s played them. Expect to hear the majority of these at Murrayfield.

Backstreets (37)

Badlands (37)

Because the Night (37)

Born to Run (37)

Dancing in the Dark (37)

Ghosts (37)

I'll See You in My Dreams (37)

Kitty's Back (37)

Last Man Standing (37)

Letter to You (37)

No Surrender (37)

Prove It All Night (37)

She's the One (37)

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (37)

The E Street Shuffle (37)

The Promised Land (37)

The Rising (37)

Wrecking Ball (37)

Glory Days (36)

Nightshift (35)

Out in the Street (34)

Thunder Road (34)

Candy's Room (30)

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) (28)

Johnny 99 (26)

What did Bruce Springsteen play at his most recent gig?

At his concert in Rome, Springsteen played the following setlist in a 28-song epic live show spanning three hours:

My Love Will Not Let You Down

Death to My Hometown

No Surrender

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Out in the Street

Kitty's Back

Nightshift (Commodores cover)

Mary's Place

The E Street Shuffle

Last Man Standing (acoustic, with Barry Danielian on trumpet)

Backstreets

Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

She's the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Born in the U.S.A.

Born to Run

Bobby Jean

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out