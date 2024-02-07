Akon Superfan Tour: Here's how you can get tickets for Akon's 2024 Glasgow show

Akon will perform in Glasgow as part of his UK and Europe "Superfan" tour.

Akon is set to tour the UK for the first time in more than ten years following a run of sold-out US shows.

Best known for hits such as Smack That and Beautiful, the Senegalese-American star is set to kick off "The Superfan Tour" in Birmingham this April stopping at venues around the country - including Glasgow - before heading to Europe.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Akon said: "I hope my UK and European fans are ready for a show filled with good music and energy! It's been 10 years since I've done shows out here, so I cannot wait!"

From where the tour will stop to presale access and how to get tickets, here's what you need to know about Akon's UK Tour.

Akon UK tour dates

Akon will play four shows in the UK before kicking off the European leg of The Superfan Tour in Paris, France.

Birmingham, O2 Academy - Saturday, April 27

London, Eventim Apollo - Sunday, April 28

Glasgow, O2 Academy - Monday, April 29

Manchester, O2 Apollo - Tuesday, April 30

When is Akon's Glasgow concert?

During The Superfan Tour, Akon will perform in Glasgow at the O2 Academy on Monday, April 29.

Akon performs on stage during the 2019 MTV EMAs. Image: Getty

When do Akon tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Akon's 2024 UK tour - including Glasgow - will go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 9.

Akon presale

If you're looking to secure tickets for Akon's UK tour early there are several presale options available.

O2 Priority customers and fans registered for the artist presale will have access to tickets from 10am on Wednesday, February 7.

There is an additional presale available to fans who have signed up for a free "My Live Nation" account with tickets going on sale from 10am on Thursday, February 8.

Tickets are available through Akon's website and via Ticketmaster.

How much are Akon tickets?