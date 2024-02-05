Sleep Token UK Tour 2024: How to get pre sale tickets for Glasgow Hydro show, when do Sleep Token play Glasgow
Sleep Token have confirmed their first UK arena tour in 2024 - including a special Scottish date. Here's how to get pre sale tickets for their Glasgow gig.
Sleep Token have confirmed their very first run of UK arena shows as part of a a monument UK tour in 2024.
One of the most intriguing bands in metal, Sleep Token has amassed an adoring fanbase following the release of their first two albums 'Sundowning' and 'This Place Will Become Your Tomb' and have now exploded further after the success of recent album 'Take Me Back to Eden'.
The four piece band, who refer to themselves simply as Vessel (vocals), II, III and IIV, are a masked collective and completely anonymous to the public, classify their live gigs as 'rituals' where fans of the band can come together to 'worship'. Fusing elements of tech metal, funk and prog that have saw them grow into one of Britain's most exciting acts - all whilst remaining unknown to the public.
The band offer few interviews due to their anonymity and have said that the "true identities behind Sleep Token are immaterial and ultimately irrelevant," adding that their "identity is represented through the art itself.” It's interesting, intriguing and - ultimately - brilliant.
In a interview with Kerrang! magazine, frontman Vessel told them: "Art has become entangled with identity. The aim with Sleep Token is to provide something people can engage with and relate to without being obstructed by the identity of its creator. Our aesthetic is there to fill the void left by that absence." Interesting indeed!
Want to go see them live later this year? Here's everything you need to know about Sleep Token's gig at the Glasgow OVO Hydro.
Sleep Token UK tour dates 2024
Nov 25 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Nov 26 - Manchester, Co-op Live Arena
Nov 28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Nov 29 - London, O2 Arena
Nov 30 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
When are Sleep Token playing Glasgow 2024
The alternative metal act will open their tour with a gig in Scottish at Glasgow's OVO Hydro. The confirmed date of the gig is Monday 25 Novem ber 2025.
There are various ways to grab tickets for the gig. Read below for how to grab presale tickets for the show and prices.
Sleep Token Glasgow presale tickets - how do I get Sleep Token presale tickets
Sleep Token will have three separate presale tickets event for their Glasgow Hydro show. The presales begin as follows:
OVO presale will start on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at 10am and runs until Friday 9 February 2024 at 9.30am. Information on how to sign up to OVO presale events are available here. Presale tickets can be purchased here if you have access to this specific presale.
Sleep Token themselves will also have a presale which begins on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at 10am and runs until Friday 9 February at 9.30am. Sign up to the artist presale here.
The 'venue presale' will begin slightly later and this starts on Thursday 8 February 2024 at 10am and runs until Friday 9 February 2024 at 9.30am. More information can be accessed here.
Sleep Token Glasgow tickets
General sale for Sleep Token will then be made available via Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday 9 February. All ticketing information is available here.
