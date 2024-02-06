Belle & Sebastian lead singer Stuart Murdoch, whose band are curating a music festival in their native Glasgow.

When it comes to music festivals in Scotland it's hard not to instantly think of Glasgow's TRNSMT event and its precursor T in the Park, with enormous fields full of tipsy revellers listening to some of the biggest names in music.

But in Scotland there's a festival for most tastes - here are five that have already been announced for 2024.

The Glasgow Weekender (Glasgow)

It's been a quarter of a century since Belle & Sebastian curated the legendary Bowlie Weekender at at the Pontin's Holiday camp in Sussex and now they've announced a follow-up in their home city of Glasgow. It's on at the city's SWG3 venue on August 2 and 3, with a lineup including CMAT, Camera Obscura, Bis, and The Joy Hotel, alongside two sets from the Belles themselves.

Big City Festival (Glasgow)

You wait for ages for one legendary Glasgow indie band to curate their own festival, then two turn up within a week. This one is being organised by Mogwai at Glasgow's Queen’s Park on Saturday June 29. A total of 12 bands have been announced for the two stages, led by Slowdive, Nadine Shah and hosts Mogwai. There will also be a literary tent.

Bonfest (Kirriemuir)

Celebrating the memory of original AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, Bonfest attracts fans from around the world to his hometown of Kirriemuir for three days of unabashed rock and roll. This year's event runs from May 3-5 and includes headline performances from AC/DC tributes bands Powerage UK, The AC/DC Experience and Bon UK.

Mugstock (Strathallan Castle)

Set in the ground of a stunning Perthshire Castle, Mugstock is back from August-2-5. Describing itself as "a festival of music and merriment" it's a real family-friendly affair headlined by Radio 6 Music's Craig Charles, Utah Saints and Siobhan Wilson. There are also a host of activities for all ages, from axe throwing to baby discos.

The Riverside Festival (Glasgow)