AC/DC Murrayfield Stadium Drinks Prices: Here's how much a pint will cost you at the band's Edinburgh gig

Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:02 BST
AC/DC have a date with Scotland.placeholder image
AC/DC have a date with Scotland. | AFP via Getty Images
Brace yourself - here are the bar prices for AC/DC’s Murrayfield gig.

Music fans have barely had time to draw breath since Oasis’ three epic gigs at Murrayfield Stadium - but this week will see Aussie rockers AC/DC continue Scotland’s summer of concerts.

The Power Up tour will arrive at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday, August 21.

People are set to travel from far and wide for the events - which is the only UK date of the tour.

To prepare your wallet, here’s now much drinks will cost inside the stadium:

  • Heineken (half pint) - £4.30
  • Heineken (full pint) - £7.85
  • Amstel (half pint) £4.30
  • Amstel (full pint) - £7.50
  • Inch's (half pint) - £4.30
  • Inch's (full pint) - £7.50
  • Heinken 0% - £6
  • Beavertown Neck Oil - £7.50
  • Old Mout Cider - £7.50
  • Gluten free lager - £7
  • Single spirit and mixer - £10.50 - £11.50
  • Double spirit and mixer - £14 - £15
  • Cocktails - £10
  • Wine - £12.50
  • Soft drinks - £3.50
  • Oasis Zero Exotic Fruit - £4.50
  • Red Bull - £5

