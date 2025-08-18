AC/DC have a date with Scotland. | AFP via Getty Images

Brace yourself - here are the bar prices for AC/DC’s Murrayfield gig.

Music fans have barely had time to draw breath since Oasis’ three epic gigs at Murrayfield Stadium - but this week will see Aussie rockers AC/DC continue Scotland’s summer of concerts.

The Power Up tour will arrive at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday, August 21.

People are set to travel from far and wide for the events - which is the only UK date of the tour.

To prepare your wallet, here’s now much drinks will cost inside the stadium:

Heineken (half pint) - £4.30

Heineken (full pint) - £7.85

Amstel (half pint) £4.30

Amstel (full pint) - £7.50

Inch's (half pint) - £4.30

Inch's (full pint) - £7.50

Heinken 0% - £6

Beavertown Neck Oil - £7.50

Old Mout Cider - £7.50

Gluten free lager - £7

Single spirit and mixer - £10.50 - £11.50

Double spirit and mixer - £14 - £15

Cocktails - £10

Wine - £12.50

Soft drinks - £3.50

Oasis Zero Exotic Fruit - £4.50

Red Bull - £5

