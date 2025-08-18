AC/DC Murrayfield Stadium Drinks Prices: Here's how much a pint will cost you at the band's Edinburgh gig
Brace yourself - here are the bar prices for AC/DC’s Murrayfield gig.
Music fans have barely had time to draw breath since Oasis’ three epic gigs at Murrayfield Stadium - but this week will see Aussie rockers AC/DC continue Scotland’s summer of concerts.
The Power Up tour will arrive at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday, August 21.
People are set to travel from far and wide for the events - which is the only UK date of the tour.
To prepare your wallet, here’s now much drinks will cost inside the stadium:
- Heineken (half pint) - £4.30
- Heineken (full pint) - £7.85
- Amstel (half pint) £4.30
- Amstel (full pint) - £7.50
- Inch's (half pint) - £4.30
- Inch's (full pint) - £7.50
- Heinken 0% - £6
- Beavertown Neck Oil - £7.50
- Old Mout Cider - £7.50
- Gluten free lager - £7
- Single spirit and mixer - £10.50 - £11.50
- Double spirit and mixer - £14 - £15
- Cocktails - £10
- Wine - £12.50
- Soft drinks - £3.50
- Oasis Zero Exotic Fruit - £4.50
- Red Bull - £5
