I stayed in stunning new Scottish castle hotel - and was transported to the roaring 20s

A new hotel in the grounds of a Scottish castle opened in April, and Rosalind Erskine visited to find a lush escape filled with 1920s decor and a meal to remember.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Living in Glasgow, I love the city’s much-lauded green spaces and I, luckily, live close to the botanic gardens where I spend a lot of the summer walking the dog or relaxing in the (all too infrequent) sunny days. But, as with most city-dwellers, I relish the opportunity to escape to the countryside for a slice of peace and quiet. Somewhere that’s close to Glasgow but feels about a million miles away is Crossbasket Castle, known to locals for years as Crossbasket House. Situated in High Blantyre, on the outskirts of Glasgow, Alison and Steve Timoney bought Crossbasket Castle in 2011, a year after it was listed on Scotland’s ‘Buildings At Risk’ Register. The couple spent £10M restoring the castle, including its tower which dates back to the 15th century. The castle is now a very boutique hotel, with only nine rooms, and sits in 14 acres of grounds which include picturesque gardens, a riverside walk, and a waterfall.

Five-star Crossbasket Castle has unveiled its new hotel and entertainment-led restaurant | contributed

The next chapter in this historic landmark’s history is the opening of a 40 bedroom, stand alone hotel within the grounds. This new £20M addition, which opened in late March, will be joined by a spa and two eco-lodges later this year. The new hotel is also home to two restaurants, an all-day-dining restaurant called Foveran’s and the Michel Roux Jnr managed Trocadero’s, an entertainment-led venue. I visited in late April to stay in the new building, and dine in at Trocadero’s and was not only transported away from Glasgow but back to the glamorous 1920s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budget or boutique?

From around £250 per night for a classic room, this is a boutique offering.

Room service

The entire hotel, including the rooms, have a 1920s, art deco inspired interior with rich earth, neutral and pastel tones, and metallic accents throughout the reception area and rooms. Our twin room, which overlooked the grounds, had a neutral colour palette with statement shell-like headboard, seating area with scalloped chairs and ensuite with bathtub and stand-alone shower. You can still stay in the much more traditionally decorated, and atmospheric castle.

Lauren Murphy Photography

Wining and dining

At the new hotel the big draw for dinner is Trocadero’s. This new entertainment-led restaurant, which has the tagline ‘where champagne flows and anything goes’ is a nod to the celebrated 1950s dance hall in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, of the same name. As with the hotel, guests will feel they’ve been transported to a bygone era as soon as they walk through the velvet curtain. The restaurant is huge, with a sunken dining room you descend into from the bar. With its deep red walls, multiple mirrors, low lighting and art-deco style, it’s like a very stylish take on the famous Overlook Hotel’s Gold Room. But thankfully the bar staff are alive, well and make a mean martini.

Rich, brass tones, dark timber panelling and candlelit tables give this room a more intimate feel than belies its size, but the stage at the end of the dining room gives a glimpse of what’s to come. We tucked into a decadent dinner starting with a caviar bar and seafood platter followed by lobster and ribeye steak (some dishes are carved or presented tableside by the dapper staff). Flapper-style dancers get livelier as the night goes on, ending with a full 10 piece live band with three singers. The night ended at the bar, with another cocktail and a conga line. I’ve never been on a cruise but it has that feel to it - something totally different but not for those that want a quiet night of conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trocadero's restaurant will be overseen by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux | Lauren Murphy Photography

Hotel guests can enjoy an a la carte breakfast in Foveran’s, which also has a juice, yoghurt and make your own Bloody Mary station, for those that didn’t over indulge in champagne the night before. This light-filled space with green painted trellising and plush seating is filled with plants for a palm-court style.

Little extras

Our room had Penhaligon’s Quercus toiletries, robes, slippers, a well stocked mini bar and Nespresso machine as well as fresh milk and tea. USB chargers, a smart TV and an iPad to control lights and amenities are also on hand.

Worth getting out of bed for

The grounds at Crossbasket are ideal for a walk, and it’s worth seeking out the river and waterfall for some tranquillity. Afternoon tea in the castle is well worth booking, and the total opposite of dinner at Trocadero’s. Traditional finger sandwiches and homemade cakes are served alongside Taittinger champagne in the hushed drawing rooms of this historic home.

Guestbook comments

Crossbasket Castle opened its doors in May 2016, having been restored from the brink of ruin into one of Scotland’s most luxurious, five-star hotel and events venues by owners Alison and Steve Timoney. The essence of romance, indulgence and pure escapism has been captured in Crossbasket Castle’s new 40-bedroom hotel that neighbours the existing castle. Although just 12 miles from Glasgow, Crossbasket Castle feels much further as it’s surrounded by beautiful countryside and contained within lush private gardens.

Crossbasket Castle Hotel, Spa & Restaurant

Stoneymeadow Rd

Glasgow

G72 9UE