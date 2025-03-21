The five-star luxury Scottish castle hotel that’s been transformed after £20m glamorous makeover

The venue has been designed to transport guests back to a magical bygone era, offering an escape from everyday life into an Art Deco inspired abode.

Five-star Scottish venue, Crossbasket Castle , has released the highly anticipated first look images of its new upscale hotel and entertainment-led restaurant, Trocadero’s, as it officially opens its doors today (21 March).

Sitting within 14 acres of pristine countryside just outside of Glasgow, the new development is an expansion of the charming and historic Crossbasket Castle.This includes an exceptional entertainment-led restaurant overseen by celebrity chef Michel Roux .

First-look images show the art deco inspired international style, popular in the 1920s and 1930s, throughout the hotel and restaurant.

Inside Trocadero’s , guests will find mood lighting, candlelit tables and plush seating, setting the stage for a romantic and intimate dining experience, reminiscent of the classic underground jazz clubs which inspired its concept.

Foveran's restaurant offers guests a palm court-style setting for breakfast and lunch