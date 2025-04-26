I tried £2m "destination" spa in historic Scottish hotel - and there's a surprising whisky link

A new Scottish spa, located in a historic hotel, has won multiple awards recently. Rosalind Erskine visited for a surprising whisky-related treatment.

There’s nothing better than a spa day. Time to relax and unwind, usually with friends or sometimes family and, thankfully, Scotland has an array of luxury spas - usually attached to the best hotels - in which to do so.

Well established names such as the Old Course, Cameron House and Gleneagles are all home to top spas, but there’s a new addition to the health and wellness scene in Scottish hospitality, the Cairndale Hotel and Spa in Dumfries.

I visited over a weekend in April to try the spa and spend a couple of nights in this family-owned hotel and was surprised (and delighted) to find a whisky-themed treatment was available.

Cairndale Hotel & Spa

Budget or boutique?

This 86-bedroom hotel, which has been owned by the Wallace family for 40 years, has a boutique feel, with prices starting at £120 per night for bed and breakfast. Dogs are allowed in some rooms, and the charge is £15 per dog per night.

Room service

The hotel has had some serious money spent on it in recent times, including the £2m spa development. The reception area and lobby bar and restaurant are all very modern with colourful feature wallpaper, a striking mural on the stairs and on-trend colour palettes of greens with metallic accessories.

Upstairs is a more muted affair and our four poster bedroom was spacious and light, with neutral decor and - as the name suggested - a four poster bed, seating area and en suite with bath.

Wining and dining

The hotel’s lounge bar and restaurant is currently all that’s open for food and drinks at this time, as work is still being done on The Oak restaurant, located downstairs by the spa. The stylish lounge is comfortable and has an eclectic menu of small plates that double as starters and include tempura cod fillet and grilled hispi cabbage and mains that range from pub classics such as a beef or chicken burger, fish and chips and a club sandwich to far flung dishes such as chicken or prawn pad Thai.

There’s a good selection of drinks and cocktails - the negroni and non alcoholic summery strawberry smash mocktail were both delicious - as well as a decent wine list. The champagne, by the glass, was a lovely way to end a day in the spa.

Cairndale Hotel

Worth getting out of bed for

The main attraction in the hotel is the new spa, which has recently won multiple awards including a five Bubble Luxury accreditation from The Good Spa Guide and winning Scotland’s Best New Spa. The facilities include a thermal pool with jets, water blades and airbeds, Mud Rasul, herbal steam room, Himalayan salt and infrared saunas, ice bath, Double Hammam, private bathing suite, herbal lounge with wooden swings, six treatment rooms and a dedicated café and juice bar. It’s worth noting that even as a hotel guest there’s a £50 per person charge to use the facilities (you also need to pay this if you’re going for a treatment unless you book a package).

Treatments include facials, massages, holistic spa therapies using crystals and foot rituals. I opted for an exclusive Angels Share massage, which has been created for the hotel in partnership with local distillery Annandale . This full body signature massage uses the whisky and vanilla scented Cairndale x Annandale Collection Angels’ Share Balm to relax muscles and relieve tension. After a welcome drink, the treatment started with a foot massage before a back, neck, shoulders, legs, arms and hands massage. A bit like a classic aromatherapy massage, this treatment consisted of low, rhythmic, and long strokes,with a mix of pressures and all with the lovely scented balm.

Cairndale Hotel

It’d be easy to spend all day in the spa but Dumfries has some great walks and attractions including the Solway Coast, Mostly Ghostly Tours and Robert Burns House. Whisky fans can visit Annadale distillery, which is a 25 minute drive away or head to the historic Globe Inn for a delicious lunch or dinner and tour.

Little extras

The room had a Nespresso machine, Borders biscuits and Noble Isle toiletries as well as robes and slippers. Spa guests get a branded tote with a super soft green robe and matching slippers to use during their time in the spa.

The staff were excellent, so friendly and helpful and Archie, my dog , was treated like a minor celebrity. Our room also had treats, dog beer and a bowl for Archie as well as a book or local dog walks and info. I also appreciated a delivery of a Saturday Scotsman to my room during the stay.

Guestbook comments

Cairndale’s new spa really is a luxury destination - a bright, spacious and modern addition to this historic Dumfries Hotel.

An ideal escape for a girls spa day or celebration, it’s up there with some of the best, established spas in Scotland. The hotel staff are wonderful, and with a new restaurant set to open, I am sure more and more people will be visiting Cairndale.

The Cairndale Hotel & Spa

132-136 English St, Dumfries DG1 2DF