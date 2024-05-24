Here are 9 Scottish castles you can dine in - including dinner in a dungeon

From stately homes to former palaces, these castles offer cuisine as rich as their histories and are situated amongst some of the country’s most beautiful scenery.
1. Melvillie castle, Midlothian
Formerly Mary Queen of Scots’ residence, this castle is close to Edinburgh. Enjoy a seasonal dinner in the castle restaurant. Photo: contributed
2. Fonab castle, Perthshire
This B-listed Baronial castle is a picture perfect pink sandstone and looks like something out of a film. It’s home to the three AA rosette restaurant Sandemans, which is named after the original family who owned the building. Photo: Fonab Castle
3. Glenapp castle, Ballantrae
This castle is home to a 3 AA Rosette restaurant and is an ideal spot for exploring the Ayrshire coastline. With 17 bedrooms, it’s a Relais & Chateaux five-star hotel located within 110 acres of woodland. It offers beautiful views of Ailsa Craig and Northern Ireland plus a host of activities including perfume making, wilderness living, archery, clay pigeon shooting, stargazing, foraging, bee keeping and mountain biking. Photo: Glenapp Castle
4. Kincraig castle hotel, Invergordon
This baronial styled former mansion house is set in 10 acres of land. It’s also home to an AA Rosette restaurant Photo: Kincraig Castle