Here are 9 Scottish castles you can dine in - including dinner in a dungeon

By Rosalind Erskine
Published 24th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Dine like royalty in these picturesque Scottish castles which offer stately surroundings and delicious dishes.

From stately homes to former palaces, these castles offer cuisine as rich as their histories and are situated amongst some of the country’s most beautiful scenery.

Formerly Mary Queen of Scots’ residence, this castle is close to Edinburgh. Enjoy a seasonal dinner in the castle restaurant.

1. Melvillie castle, Midlothian

Formerly Mary Queen of Scots' residence, this castle is close to Edinburgh. Enjoy a seasonal dinner in the castle restaurant.

This B-listed Baronial castle is a picture perfect pink sandstone and looks like something out of a film. It’s home to the three AA rosette restaurant Sandemans, which is named after the original family who owned the building.

2. Fonab castle, Perthshire

This B-listed Baronial castle is a picture perfect pink sandstone and looks like something out of a film. It's home to the three AA rosette restaurant Sandemans, which is named after the original family who owned the building.

This castle is home to a 3 AA Rosette restaurant and is an ideal spot for exploring the Ayrshire coastline. With 17 bedrooms, it’s a Relais & Chateaux five-star hotel located within 110 acres of woodland. It offers beautiful views of Ailsa Craig and Northern Ireland plus a host of activities including perfume making, wilderness living, archery, clay pigeon shooting, stargazing, foraging, bee keeping and mountain biking.

3. Glenapp castle, Ballantrae

This castle is home to a 3 AA Rosette restaurant and is an ideal spot for exploring the Ayrshire coastline. With 17 bedrooms, it's a Relais & Chateaux five-star hotel located within 110 acres of woodland. It offers beautiful views of Ailsa Craig and Northern Ireland plus a host of activities including perfume making, wilderness living, archery, clay pigeon shooting, stargazing, foraging, bee keeping and mountain biking.

This baronial styled former mansion house is set in 10 acres of land. It’s also home to an AA Rosette restaurant

4. Kincraig castle hotel, Invergordon

This baronial styled former mansion house is set in 10 acres of land. It's also home to an AA Rosette restaurant

