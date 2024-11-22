I stayed in off-grid ‘hidden’ Highland cabin - and it was a tonic for a hectic city life

A weekend in a remote riverside cabin in Highland Perthshire was a beautiful way to switch off, finds Rosalind Erskine.

Getting away from it all and not being able to use my phone was just what I needed - but didn’t know it. Like most people, I am a slave to my phone - using it for work and then mindlessly scrolling at night. I’ve often said if I won the lottery, I’d give it all up, go offline and only use an ancient Nokia (which is gathering dust in a cupboard). But since the odds on that are minimal, I took myself off for a weekend away to an off-grid cabin in Perthshire, to attempt to unwind and enjoy nature.

River Cabin is the newest accommodation on the Straloch Estate, located about 20 minutes outside of Pitlochry. We booked it to coincide with the Enchanted Forest, the annual woodland light show that takes place in Faskally Woods, right outside the popular town. Arriving in the pitch black, co-owner of Straloch Will Holt guided us to the cabin, which is situated down a hill, right next to a river that runs through the estate. When we parked it took me a minute to find where it was as we were basically in a field with the cabin very much hidden away.

A former fishing bothy which dates back to the 1950s, the cabin has been mindfully restored by Will, his wife Lucy and Colin Smith of Casa Architect. The mint green timber-clad bolthole runs on solar power, and has a wood fired hot tub, fire pit and Big Green Egg BBQ for the ultimate in outdoor cooking (for those that can’t cook well over a fire).

Inside it’s a cosy space with a well equipped kitchen, bedroom - the bed is a train-carriage-esque box bed with curtains - and lounge with wood burner and a bathroom with shower. The interior is bold turquoise green and deep red with gold fish-scale style Fired Earth tiles in the kitchen and bathroom. It’s a stylish, luxurious take on a traditional style.

The cabin is self-catering but you can pre-order homemade, oven-ready meals from the resident chef Penny, who can also deliver breakfast hampers too. We ordered a rich lasagna and salad, which we tucked into in front of the fire. A quick journey into Pitlochry and the Co-op for supplies, on our second night we cooked up a storm on the Big Green Egg. There’s a handy book on how to use it, along with recipes, but it’s not challenging and the result was a wonderfully smoky steak with charred vegetables.

The cabin has limited, if any phone service, and no TV, but it’s well stocked with plenty of games. We found ourselves playing a two hour long game of Scrabble, before heading outside, lighting the firepit and marvelling at how clear the sky and stars were. Not once was I bothered that I couldn’t access my social media or Whatsapp.

Both mornings I attempted a dip in the freezing river - not very successful - before warming up in the hot tub with a cup of tea. The noise of the river and the views were both relaxing and ever changing, meaning it’d be easy to spend hours just sitting observing and, ultimately, relaxing into nature. The cabin is ideally situated for trips to Pitlochry when you do want to reconnect with your phone or other people. The bustling town has an array of coffee shops, cafes, restaurants and bars as well as shops. A walk to the fish ladder ends with amazing views of the autumn colours that the region is famed for. There’s also Blair Athol distillery, and Roberstons of Pitlochry whisky shop for fans of a dram.

Aberfeldy, and the namesake distillery is also a 40 minute drive away (you’ll find a lovely cafe here). This is another busy town that also has great shops and places to eat. Further down the A9, it’s always worth stopping in Dunkeld for a sweet treat at Aran Bakery (if you can get parked) or, for something more substantial, book into the Grandtully Hotel in Grandtully or Ballintaggart in Dagluise.

Heading home - after a pitstop at the Highland Chocolatier for a hot chocolate - with my phone springing to life with messages, I was surprised at how little I’d missed it and how relaxed I was after a weekend of totally switching off. River Cabin is a wonderful little slice of magic for those who need a break from the hustle and bustle of modern life. I will definitely be returning.