Faskally Wood has been hosting Scotland’s biggest and most popular outdoor sound-and-light show for two decades, and Perthshire locals are reaping its rewards – that’s lit

A group set up to plant trees, restore forests and combat climate change is one of 26 good causes in Highland Perthshire set to benefit from cash raised by one of the country’s favourite outdoor extravaganzas.

Other recipients in the region include emergency first responders, schemes tackling poverty and boosting child welfare, traditional music and arts, disabled sportspeople, young farmers and a repair cafe.

The support comes from the charitable organisation behind the Enchanted Forest, a popular light-and-sound show staged each autumn in Faskally Wood, near Pitlochry, which this year has handed out its highest ever level of grant funding – nearly £100,000 in total – to a record number of projects across Highland Perthshire.

The Enchanted Forest event has been running since 2002 and has attracted more than 750,000 visitors since its inception, bringing in almost £10 million to the local ecomony every autumn.

Nela Popovic is executive director of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, which took over management of the annual event from Forestry and Land Scotland in 2010 and set up a fund to benefit local people in 2015.

She said: “Thanks to the success of the 2023 Enchanted Forest event we’ve been able to give back over £97,000 to 26 registered charities operating in the Highland Perthshire region – this is almost twice as much as was awarded in 2023.

“The show would not be the success it is without the support of the local Highland Perthshire community, and giving back to the community is our way of saying a big thank you, whilst also supporting many very worthy charities who are doing some incredible work in Highland Perthshire.

“Our desire is that the Enchanted Forest Community Fund is a force for good, creating a lasting positive impact and legacy within the community in which the event has called its home for the last 20-plus years.

“It’s fantastic to see this vision come to life through the many charities and community groups we have supported and continue to support through the fund.”

Tayside Woodland Partnerships was set up in 2021 with a mission to help maintain woodlands in the region for habitat restoration and carbon capture, as a contribution to the Scottish Government’s target to cut greenhouse gas emission to net zero by 2045.

Now, thanks to the £4,800 grant, it will take on a part-time development officer for the next year to help with its work.

“The Tayside Woodland Partnerships is a new group with limited resources but very ambitious plans,” said chair Len Seal.

“In our first 18 months we have planted a new wood near Dunkeld, have taken over responsibility for a community wood in Coupar Angus and have done some planting in Pitlochry, working closely with the landowner.

“The grant we have received from the Enchanted Forest Community Trust will help us to grow and become better known.

“We will engage someone to promote our work, increase our membership and work with landowners to identify sites for new woods.”

Upper Tay Anti-Poverty Support Group, founded during the Covid pandemic to support people struggling financially across a mostly rural area stretching from Logierait, Ballinluig, Grandtully to Aberfeldy, Dull and Weem, received £5,000.

Founder Judy Ewer said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the funding received from the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, which enables us to continue to offer support to those who find themselves in unexpected financial difficulties through no fault of their own.

“We are able to come alongside them and offer them financial support, which has a massive positive impact on their mental health and general wel-lbeing.

“As we know, financial stress can be a huge burden.”

Pitlochry Community Action Trust, established just over a year ago, received £10,000 to assist with a range of initiatives.

“We’re so grateful to be awarded this grant,” said development officer Beth Taylor.

“Three different projects will be benefitting from the funding – each of these focus on improving the general environment of Pitlochry for residents and visitors alike.

“This includes improving signage, installing new waste bins throughout the town and looking into the feasibility of taking community ownership of the town hall.”