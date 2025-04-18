Dark Sky Week: Here are 10 of the best dark sky destinations in Scotland

Scotland is among the best places in the UK for stargazers, with the country home to six designated International Dark Sky Places.
Well known for having some of the country’s darkest night skies - including the UK’s first Dark Sky Park as well as Europe’s first Dark Sky Town - there are plenty of locations in Scotland for astronomy enthusiasts to explore.
So whether you’re keen to head into woodlands for stargazing paired with wild beauty or you’re more interested in remaining close to the action in a town with minimal light pollution, with the help of Visit Scotland, we’ve compiled a list of Scotland’s top dark sky destinations ahead of Dark Sky Week (April 21 to 28).
Without further ado, here are 10 amazing places to stargaze in Scotland.
1. Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway
One of the UK’s original Dark Sky Parks, Galloway Forest Park is among the best places to observe the night sky in the country. Having received its official Dark Sky designation back in 2009, around 20% of the park has been set aside for preservation purposes – for both wildlife and the night sky.
2. Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway
Home to Galloway Forest Park, Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway is also an excellent place for dark skies. In 2016, following a successful campaign by locals, Moffat became Europe’s first officially recognised Dark Sky Town.
3. Isle of Rum, Inner Hebrides
From one of Scotland’s oldest Dark Sky spots to one of its newest, the Isle of Run is a must-visit location for skygazers. As Scotland’s first International Dark Sky Sanctuary it is among an elite group of just 20 places around the world – and one of only two in Europe – with this status. | Nature Scot
4. Isle of Coll, Inner Hebrides
With a sparse permanent population, Coll in the Inner Hebrides is another excellent spot for stargazing in Scotland. Designated as a Dark Sky Community in 2013, like Moffat it has adopted an outdoor lighting plan to ensure the sky remains dark for future generations.
