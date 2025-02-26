It’s already shaping up to be a great year for those of us interested in celestial events, with the Northern Lights already spotted in Scotland and a ‘ planetary parade ’ currently meaning we can see seven of our solar system’s planets lined up in the night sky.

And there’s plenty more to come for amateur astronomers - with a lunar eclipse just a couple of weeks away.

Of course, most of us live in cities, with so much in the way of manmade light that only the brightest of stars can be spotted.

But, no matter where you are in Scotland, you’re not that far away from an area of dark sky that will mean you can see tens of thousands of stars.

Even if you live in Edinburgh you’re just a walk or a short drive away from some fantastic places to look to the skies.

Here are 10 of the best - just make sure to check the weather forecast before you head out.

1 . Blackford Hill There's a reason why the Royal Observatory is located at Blackford Hill. The elevated position allows for great views over much of the night sky, while it's surprisingly dark considering it's less than an hour's walk from the city centre. The observatory is currently closed to visitors, but it's still a great place to see the stars.

2 . Arthur's Seat You're not going to be able to entirely get away from light pollution in a large city like Edinburgh, so the best places to check out the night sky are all up high. Hike up Arthur's Seat on a clear autumn evening and you can have both great views of the city below and the constellations above.

3 . Dunfermline Public Park A short drive over the Firth of Forth to Fife, Dunfermline Public Park is designated a Dark Sky Discovery Park and has an area kept free of light pollution for astronomers.