It’s already shaping up to be a great year for those of us interested in celestial events, with the Northern Lights already spotted in Scotland and a ‘planetary parade’ currently meaning we can see seven of our solar system’s planets lined up in the night sky.

And there’s plenty more to come for amateur astronomers - with a lunar eclipse just a couple of weeks away.

Of course, most of us live in cities, with so much in the way of manmade light that only the brightest of stars can be spotted.

But, no matter where you are in Scotland, you’re not that far away from an area of dark sky that will mean you can see tens of thousands of stars.

You might even get lucky and see the Northern Lights.

Here are 10 of the best Scottish sports for stargazing.

1 . Shetland Particularly good for seeing the Aurora Borealis, since the further north you go the more chance of catching the lights, are the Shetland Islands. It's the furthest north you can get in Scotland before you get to the Faroe Islands. There are also fabulous views of the night sky, plenty of hours of darkness in the winter and spring, and little in the way of artificial light. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Outer Hebrides Another island destination offering the perfect stargazing combination of dark skies and a northern latitude is the Outer Hebrides. For a truly magical experience, try to see the Northern Lights over the atmospheric Callanish Standing Stones on Lewis. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Caithness Caithness and the north coast of Sutherland offers a large area of unspoilt scenery in the far north of mainland Scotland. With little light pollution, there are plenty of places to go aurora hunting or stargazing in this area, including the picturesque Duncansby Lighthouse. | Canva/Getty Images