The ‘international dark sky sanctuary’ is the first area to be designated as such in Scotland

The Isle of Rum has been designated as Scotland’s first International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

The island joins 20 other international “sanctuaries” worldwide, following stricter night sky quality criteria to reflect its remote location and naturally dark night skies.

While Scotland has five designated International Dark Sky Places, the Inner Hebridean island is the first area to be designated as a “sanctuary”. There are just 20 other International Dark Sky Sanctuaries worldwide, with only one other in Europe – Ynys Enlli or Bardsey Island in Wales. Residents on Rum have worked to ensure that all lighting on the island is dark sky-friendly, as well as hosting astrological and educational events for the community, the local school, and visitors.

Amber Harrison, the Dark Sky Places programme manager, said: “This certification represents the hard work and dedication of advocates, residents, and community officials who recognize the value of Rum’s natural and cultural resources and are dedicated to safeguarding them against human impacts into the future.”

Most of Rum is designated as a National Nature Reserve, recognising its internationally and nationally important natural heritage. In spring and summer, the island’s mountain tops are home to one of the world’s largest breeding colonies of Manx shearwater.

Ms Harrison said: “Rum is home to a significant breeding population of Manx shearwaters and these efforts will ensure that their habitat is protected for years to come.”

Future aspirations include the establishment of a Dark Sky Tower in Kinloch village, with telescopes available to all to view the night sky and views of the island’s dramatic mountain ridges. An all-sky camera and weather station in the village is also planned to provide round-the-clock online viewing worldwide.