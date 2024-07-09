Kevin Durant and Lebron James will head to the Olympics as part of team USA. Cr: Getty Images.Kevin Durant and Lebron James will head to the Olympics as part of team USA. Cr: Getty Images.
World's Richest Athlete 2024: Who is the richest basketball player at the Paris Olympics? Top 20 richest NBA stars in the world - including LeBron James, Kevin Durrant

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jul 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 08:19 BST

Here are the 20 richest NBA players heading to the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just weeks away and basketball fans can’t wait after a host of huge NBA names were confirmed to play in France.

With LA Lakers legend LeBron James playing for the USA and 2023 championship winner Jamal Murray in action for Canada, the biggest and best names in the NBA will form part of the competition that is set to begin on July 24.

However, with NBA contract’s for the 2024/2025 campaign confirmed, who are the highest paid players set to take part in the French capital this summer?

Here are the 20 highest paid NBA players at the Olympics in Paris 2024, as per their confirmed yearly salary.

The legendary Golden State Warriors point guard will head to Paris as part of the USA side. He is the highest paid player in the NBA and, naturally, top of this list.

1. Stephen Curry - $55,761,216

The legendary Golden State Warriors point guard will head to Paris as part of the USA side. He is the highest paid player in the NBA and, naturally, top of this list.

The 76ers Cameroonian born player star is next on the list with a yearly wage of $51,415,938. Despite being born in Yaoundé, he has chosen to play for the USA at the Olympics after becoming a US citizen in 2022.

2. Joel Embiid - $51,415,938

The 76ers Cameroonian born player star is next on the list with a yearly wage of $51,415,938. Despite being born in Yaoundé, he has chosen to play for the USA at the Olympics after becoming a US citizen in 2022.

'The Joker' will form part of the Serbian team in Paris and will hope to lead his team to a medal. Arguably the NBA's best player at present, he is paid a cool $51,415,938 by Denver Nuggets annually.

3. Nikola Jokic - $51,415,938

'The Joker' will form part of the Serbian team in Paris and will hope to lead his team to a medal. Arguably the NBA's best player at present, he is paid a cool $51,415,938 by Denver Nuggets annually.

Another legend of the game, the Nike sponsored NBA icon is well paid by the Phoenix Suns and is part of the USA squad in France.

4. Kevin Durant - $51,179,021

Another legend of the game, the Nike sponsored NBA icon is well paid by the Phoenix Suns and is part of the USA squad in France.

