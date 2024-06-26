Here’s how you can watch the 2024 NBA Draft live in the UK.

One of the biggest nights in the American sporting calendar, we are now just hours away from the intriguing NBA Draft of 2024.

Introducing us to the likes of LeBron James, Michael Jordan and - more recently - Victor Wembanyama in years past, the annual NBA draft has long been a source of interest and intrigue for basketball fans as they cast their eye over which potential prospects could develop into the team’s next superstar.

Want to make sure you catch every pick this year? Here’s everything you need to know about the NBA draft 2024.

How does the NBA draft work?

Firstly, the NBA draft is split into two nights. With the first 30 picks chosen on night one, then the remaining picks chosen on night two. The draft takes place one a year and is made up of different franchises from across the NBA, with teams taking it in turn to recruit on new players who haven't ever played in the NBA before.

Each player included is either a former professional player from another league in other parts of the world, such as Europe, or young, talented basketball rookies who've previously only played for their colleges. Players who are up for the NBA draft have to be 19 or older and have to have been out of high school for at least one year.

How do they chose the order of who picks first? This is dependant on how well each team did in the previous season. The worst performing teams gain a pick at the top end of the draft, which enables them to accessing the best possible incoming talent. However, a low performing team doesn't automatically mean they'll get to pick which players they want first.

The 14 lowest ranking NBA side take part in what's known as the NBA draft lottery, which decides the order in which each team picks their new players. This is done in order to create a more balanced league with fairer teams.

The order of this year’s draft picks are pictured below.

When is the NBA draft UK time? NBA Draft start time

The NBA draft will begin in the early hours of the morning, with the draft starting at 1am UK time on Thursday 27 June. Night one will be held in New York at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Night two will begin at 10am UK time on Thursday 27 June and will be held at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York.

Who are the best NBA drafts picks for 2024?

Last year, Wembanyama was the stand out pick and was chosen first by the San Antonio Spurs, however, this year is a little more open. It will be intriguing to see who is chosen first, though French duo Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher are towards the top prospect lists, as well as UConn pair in centre Donovan Clingan and guard Stephen Castle.

How can I watch the NBA draft in the UK? What channel is the NBA draft in UK?