With Cheltenham Festival opening this week, millions of British sports fans will be turning their attention to horse racing this week and contemplating which jockey will be 2025’s champion.

Last year saw State Man and Lossiemouth win the Champion Hurdle and Mares Hurdle respectively with relative ease, while Gaelic Warrior was another popular winner in the Arkle as racing fans arrived at Prestbury Park in their thousands.

One of the more lucrative sports on the planet, horse racing has long made owners, jockeys and trainers a pretty penny. But who is the richest jockey of all time?

Here are the top 10 richest jockeys ever, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Martin Garcia The 40-year-old Mexican jockey has well over 1000 career wins to his name, and a reported net worth of $3million. | Getty Images

2 . Gary Stevens Turned his hand to acting in the 2003 film Seabiscuit and is now more frequently seen as an analyst. First turned professional in 1979 and rode his first of three Kentucky Derby winners in 1988. Stevens has a reported net worth of $4million. | Getty Images

3 . Victor Espinoza The Mexican jockey has registered over 3000 career wins as a jockey, and won the Triple Crown in 2015 on American Pharoah. He has a reported net worth $8million. | Getty Images