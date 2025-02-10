Scotland are now able to boast several top footballing talents with players plying their trade in Serie A, La Liga and the English Premier League.

So perhaps it is no surprise that Steve Clarke’s Tartan Army have qualified for the last two European Championships, and disposed of Spain, Croatia and Poland over the last couple of years.

With athletic ability often comes a big pay pocket too, and a number of Scotland internationals now find themselves some of the richest footballers on the planet.

But which Scottish stars are earning the biggest salary from the sport? Here are the 20 highest paid Scotland international footballers, according to Capology.

1 . Ross McCrorie - £5,000 per week The Bristol City centre-back just sneaks into the top 20 list, with a reported weekly wage of £5,000 at Ashton Gate. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Ryan Porteous - £5,000 per week Joined Preston North End on loan on deadline day from Watford, and is surprisingly one of lowest earning Scotland internationals with a reported salary of £5,000 per week. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Tommy Conway - £10,000 per week The Middlesbrough striker moved to the Riverside Stadium in a deal worth a reported £5million. Started his first game for Scotland against Croatia late last year, and earns a reported £10,000 a week with Boro. | SNS Group Photo Sales