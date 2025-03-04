Rangers are one of the most talked about clubs in European football, meaning it is only natural that some of the biggest names in world football have walked through the famous main door at Ibrox.

While they have fallen on tough times of late, domestic and European success have so often gone hand in hand in Govan, with any number of top talents playing, and managing, at the famous stadium. Some have succeeded, while others have folded under the pressure.

But with a so many well known names having stints in the royal blue of Rangers during their career, who are the current richest former Rangers players and managers the world in 2025?

Here are the richest former Rangers players and managers in 2025, from 9 to 1 according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Paul Gascoigne - $500k One of Rangers, and England's, most talented ever midfielders. Still loved on the Ibrox terraces, he has a reported net worth of $500k. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Pedro Caixinha - $5million Believe it or not, but the ex-Rangers boss is one of the richest managers on the globe. He's currently manager of Santos and has a reported net worth of $5million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . DaMarcus Beasley - $6million A veteran of four World Cups, the ex-Ibrox midfielder had a 30 game stint at Rangers in the early 00s. Having played for several prominent clubs during his career, the former USA international has a reported net worth of $6million. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales