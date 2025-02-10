We're used to hearing about the vast sums of money earned by the likes of footballers, golfers and tennis players - but in recent years rugby union has been catching up.

It’s only been 30 years since the sport turned professional, with the likes of Gavin Hastings and Andy Irvine effectively playing for free before then - back then it would be back to the day job on Monday after playing at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The best players can now expect to earn salaries of hundreds of thousands of pounds - and that's before bonuses, sponsorship and image rights.

And history has been made recently with a couple of players passing the £1 million-a-year mark for the first time.

We've looked at a number of sources to come up with this rugby union rich list - based on reported salaries paid out by the world's biggest clubs.

Here are the top 10 in 2025.

1 . Owen Farrell - £1.2 million England captain Owen Farrell was already pretty well paid at Saracens, but his recent move to French side Racing 92 has seen him become the biggest earning player on the planet - with a rumoured salary of £1.2 million. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Finn Russell - £1 million Scotland's talismanic co-captain Finn Russell reportedly became the highest paid rugby union player on the planet when he moved to Bath after the 2023 World Cup, with a salary of around £1 million a year. He's now dropped down to second place in the rugby rich list. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Cheslin Kolbe - £930,000 Rugby's answer to golf's megabucks LIV tour - or footballers moving to Saudi Arabia for staggering sums - is hopping on the plane to the Japanese league. South African double Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe leads the money list in Japan with Suntory Sungoliath paying him an annual salary of around £930,000. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Faf De Klerk - £900,000 Another member of the South African team that won the World Cup in both 2019 and 2023 who has moved to Japan, Faf De Klerk earns a reported £900,000 a year from Yokohama Canon Eagles. | Getty Images Photo Sales