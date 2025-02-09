Who is the NFL's highest paid player? Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Who is the NFL's highest paid player? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Who is the highest paid NFL player 2025? Here are the 13 highest paid NFL players - Patrick Mahomes salary

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 9th Feb 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 09:43 BST

Here are the 13 highest paid NFL players ahead of the Super Bowl. Including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

NFL fans are were treated to a Super Bowl clash for the ages as the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s finale.

The 59th Super Bowl in it’s history, the Chiefs were aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history, but it the Eagles who knocked them off their perch to win only their second Super Bowl by a 40-22 scoreline.

With Grammy-award winner Kendrick Lamar performing at half-time, and the world watching on, the Super Bowl offered full proof that the NFL is one of the most high profile and money-laden sports on the planet.

But which players are earning the most coin from the sport? Here are the 13 NFL players with the highest yearly salary, according to ESPN.

The 31-year-old quarterback is the highest earner in the NFL at present, with a yearly salary of $60 million.

1. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

The 31-year-old quarterback is the highest earner in the NFL at present, with a yearly salary of $60 million. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Bills quarterback earns a whopping $55million as the team's top man.

2. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

The Bills quarterback earns a whopping $55million as the team's top man. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Tied in second place for the highest paid NFL player is Jaguars' quarterback Lawrence. Injury has restricted him to just one appearance in the last month. He earns $55million a year.

3. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Tied in second place for the highest paid NFL player is Jaguars' quarterback Lawrence. Injury has restricted him to just one appearance in the last month. He earns $55million a year. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another highly-paid quarterback, the 28-year-old has thrown a total of 4,229 yards for his team this season. He earns a yearly salary of $55million.

4. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Another highly-paid quarterback, the 28-year-old has thrown a total of 4,229 yards for his team this season. He earns a yearly salary of $55million. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NFLSuper BowlSunday Times Rich ListTaylor Swift
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice