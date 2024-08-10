Team USA face France in the final Paris 2024 basketball final

LeBron James vs Victor Wembanyama. Team USA vs the host nation of France. The Paris 2024 men’s basketball final is certain to one of intrigue this weekend as a number of the NBA’s biggest names compete for gold in the French capital.

In a rerun of the Tokyo 2020 final, Team USA will be on the hunt for a historic fifth gold medal in the sport as they take on France in their own backyard. For the hosts, the match represents their opportunity to finally win gold in Olympic basketball after being pipped at the post three times.

Team USA have largely lived up to their tags as favourites but almost fell to a shock semi-final defeat against Serbia on Thursday, only for the American’s to storm the fourth-quarter 32-15 and snatch a narrow 95-91 victory. As for France, a heavy group stage defeat to Germany was avenged as they took a 73-69 semi final win to reach this weekend’s final in encouraging fashion.

For NBA fans, the game is sure to be an absolute treat as Stephen Curry, LeBron and Anthony Edwards come up against Rudy Gobert and 2024 Rookie of the Year Wembanyama.

It is one we recommend you do not miss, and we have all the details to ensure you can catch every minute.

When is the Olympics basketball final? Team USA vs France tip off time

Where: Bercy Arena, Paris, France, Saturday 10 August 2024, 8.30pm.

What channel is USA vs France on? TV details for Olympics basketball finals 2024

The game will streamed live on Discovery+ from 8.15pm for subscribers. You can access the link to watch the game live here.

What are the latest odds for Olympics basketball 2024?

As expected, Steve Kerr's star studded USA team are big favourites for the final and are priced at just 1/16 to win the game at the Bercy Arena. However, if you feel like there may be an upset, France are priced at 13/2 to win on Saturday.