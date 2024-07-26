LeBron James is one of the richest athletes in the world. Cr. Getty Images. | Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers and USA Basketball icon LeBron James is one of the richest NBA stars on the planet. But how much is he worth?

Alongside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, LeBron James is one of the most successful and celebrated basketball players of all time. A four time champion, he heads to this year’s Olympics as the only self-made billionaire.

So popular, many refer to him simply by his first name following his iconic two decade spell at the top of the basketball tree. An intelligent businessman and investor, the LA Lakers icon has become one of the richest athletes of all time over his career.

Want to know how he made his fortune? Here’s everything you need to know about LeBron and his reported net worth.

What has LeBron James won?

The forward has played for just three franchises during his career after being drafted as first pick by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He left the Cavs for Miami Heat in 2010 but made his return to the Cavs in 2014 and staying there until his move to LA Lakers in 2018.

He has won a number of awards and is currently the highest point scorer in the history of the NBA, ahead of greats such as Jordan and Kobe. He has won the NBA Championship four times in total, twice with the Heat, once with the Cavs and most recently with the Lakers in 2020.

He is a 20x NBA All Star, being named in every All Star team since 2005, 4x NBA Finals MVP, 4x NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Cup Champion, 5x 5× NBA All-Defensive First Team, 2x Olympic gold medallist with the USA National Team, gold medallist in the FIBA Americas Championship and NBA Rookie of the Year alongside numerous other honours. He is one of the NBA’s most decorated players ever - period.

What does LeBron James own, what are LeBron James sponsorship deals

While he is one of the highest paid players in the NBA, a large bulk of LeBron’s fortune comes from investments, partnerships, and lucrative endorsement deals.

While not all of his investments will be public, it is reported that he has invested in Blaze Pizza, Tonal, Lyft.

LeBron is also the founder of SpringHill Entertainment, an entertainment development and production company that he developed in 2020 alongside Maverick Carter. SpringHill’s board of directors includes tennis legend Serena Williams. He also co-founded Uninterrupted, a communications company, alongside Carter.

James took part ownership of Beats by Dre/Beats Electronics in 2008 as one of his most well publicised investments. He also held an investment in Fenway Sports Group, one of the world’s largest sports ownership firms, since early 2021.

The 38-year-old Lakers stars earns more than any other NBA player from lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, Coca-Cola, Samsung and many more. He has a lifetime endorsement deal with Nike.

LeBron James net worth, how rich is LeBron James

The 38-year-old NBA legend has enjoyed a glittering career and has become the face of many franchises and the modern day NBA itself. The forward has earned a reported $480 million in pretax salary from his 21 years in the sport.

As mentioned above, his salary combined with his numerous sponsorships and business ventures make him one of the richest athlete’s on the planet. CelebrityNetWorth have LeBron’s net worth at $700 million, however, Forbes ranks his net worth even higher at $1.2 billion, which was reported as recently as this month.