Here is when the new NBA season will start - and when you can expect the basketball fixture list to be announced.

As Team USA and its roster of NBA icons dominate the court at the 2024 Paris Olympics, anticipation for the 24/25 NBA season is rising for basketball fans.

While LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have their minds focused on bringing home a medal for their respective nations this summer, NBA fanatics have already started turning their attention to the new season, with the 2024 draft now complete and a number of intriguing trades already completed.

Last year saw Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics claim their first NBA Championship title since 2008, as they demolished Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks by four games to one in a one sided NBA playoff final. The Celtics will be hoping it can kick start a dynasty similar to the one that saw them claim eight consecutive titles between 1959 and 1966. No team has won the championship back-to-back since Golden State Warriors in 2018, and the likes of Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be aiming to knock Joe Mazzulla’s side off the perch.

Whether you’re a seasoned fan of the NBA, or looking to get into it after watching the unprecedented talent on show at the Olympics, here is all the information you need on when the games start and when fixtures are expected to be released.

When does NBA 2024-25 season start

Looking to tune into the new 24/25 NBA season? Then you’re in luck, as there’s not too much longer to wait. The regular season is scheduled to begin in October. The 2024–25 NBA season will be the 79th season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The regular season is planned to begin on Tuesday 22 October 2024 and will run until Sunday 13 April 2025, when the playoffs will then commence throughout May and June.

Made up of 30 teams, the NBA is split into two leagues - the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference - with 82 fixtures to be played as part of the regular season. The NBA will also stage an ‘in-season tournament’ for the second season in a row year, known as the Emirates NBA Cup, which was won by the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

When are the NBA 24/25 fixtures released