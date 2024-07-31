Who are the highest paid athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024? Cr: Getty Images.Who are the highest paid athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024? Cr: Getty Images.
Paris 2024 Rich List: The top 12 highest paid Olympic athletes at Paris 2024 - including Kevin Durant, LeBron James net worth

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 15:09 BST

Here are the top 12 highest paid Olympians at Paris 2024 - from LeBron James, Rory McIlroy to Stephen Curry.

With the Paris Olympics now well underway, sports fans across the globe are enjoying watching some of the world’s best athletes as they compete for Olympic gold in the French capital.

Some of the world’s biggest NBA, golf and athletics stars have all lined up in the hope of bringing home a medal for their respective countries. Team GB will be hoping to increase their gold medal haul of 22 that they claimed at Tokyo 2020, but will face stiff competition from a number of the world’s biggest names.

However, with such sporting talent on show, it is only natural that the Paris Olympics will also be home to some of the highest earning and richest athletes on the planet. But who is the richest?

Today, Forbes have released their list highest paid athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, spotlighting the highest-earners from some of the most lucrative sports at the 2024 event.

The two-time major winner will represent Spain in Paris this summer and is comfortably the highest paid Olympian heading to the French capital. It is reported his defection to the LIV Golf tour came with an estimated $175 million upfront payment.

1. Jon Rahm - $218 million

The two-time major winner will represent Spain in Paris this summer and is comfortably the highest paid Olympian heading to the French capital. It is reported his defection to the LIV Golf tour came with an estimated $175 million upfront payment. | Jon Rahm Open presserPhoto: Jon Rahm Open presser

LeBron James will captain the USA Basketball team in Paris and is the highest paid hooper on the planet at present, he is also said to be a self made billionaire following his various endorsements.

2. LeBron James - $128.2 million

LeBron James will captain the USA Basketball team in Paris and is the highest paid hooper on the planet at present, he is also said to be a self made billionaire following his various endorsements. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

Known as 'the Greek Freak', Giannis will head to the Olympics for the first time this year as he represents Greece. One of the highest paid NBA stars on the planet, he also has a lucrative deal with Nike for his 'Freak' range.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo - $111 million

Known as 'the Greek Freak', Giannis will head to the Olympics for the first time this year as he represents Greece. One of the highest paid NBA stars on the planet, he also has a lucrative deal with Nike for his 'Freak' range. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

One of the greatest three point shooters in the history of basketball, the 36-year-old - known as 'Chef Curry' - picks up around $102 million according to Forbes.

4. Stephen Curry - $102 million

One of the greatest three point shooters in the history of basketball, the 36-year-old - known as 'Chef Curry' - picks up around $102 million according to Forbes. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

