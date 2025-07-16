Two key areas where Scotland must improve in tour finale as Lions-bound pair start

Scotland's Kyle Steyn, left, and Fergus Burke try to stop Fiji's Josua Tuisova during the 29-14 defeat in Suva. | AFP via Getty Images

Gregor Townsend makes five changes as Scots look to bounce back against Samoa

Gregor Townsend has challenged his Scotland players to end their summer tour on a high but warned they must improve in two key areas if they are to overcome Samoa in Auckland on Friday.

The Scots opened the three-match tour with a win over the Maori All Blacks in Whangarei and then lost to Fiji in a game in which they gave away 14 penalties and had Darcy Graham sent off for two yellow cards.

Ewan Ashman was also sent to the sin-bin on a torrid afternoon and Townsend knows discipline must improve against Samoa at Eden Park. The coach has also called for Scotland to be better at the breakdown, an area in which Fiji held the upper hand in Suva.

Asked what he needed to fix, Townsend said: “A couple of areas really stand out. The contact area. I think just being more ruthless in that area, quicker in support. Ball carrier, working hard on the floor, just not allowing the opposition any opportunities to get the ball back.

Taking key decisions out of the referee’s hands

“And our discipline. Now, discipline can be a number of things that the referee can call you up on, but not being offside, just giving them a bit of space, that would be the first one that we can fix. And even those borderline calls that we had at the weekend, we've got to take that out of the referee’s and assistant referee's hands by showing space around the ruck. So those would be the two areas that we want to drive the most this week.”

Townsend has made five changes and has retained Rory Sutherland and Ashman who will both join up with the British and Irish Lions in Australia after this game and could be involved in the Lions’ midweek match against a First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne.

“Both players were keen to start [for Scotland],” said Townsend. “They can get to Melbourne on Sunday, the same time as the Lions [squad] are arriving on Sunday, and as long as they are available to train on Monday they will be available for the game on Tuesday. We hope that will be the case.”

Graham has already joined up with the Lions, having left the Scotland camp on Monday after being called up. “We were delighted for him,” added Townsend.

Arron Reed, the Sale Sharks winger who scored a try in the 29-26 win over the Maori, replaces Graham. Also returning is the centre pairing of Rory Hutchinson and Stafford McDowall who take over from Cam Redpath and Tom Jordan, the latter having broken a bone in his hand against Fiji.

Rory Hutchinson returns to the Scotland team after playing in the win over the Maori All Blacks in the tour opener. | Getty Images

There are two changes in the pack, one of them enforced as Jamie Ritchie is ruled out with a foot injury. His place in the back row is taken by Andy Onyeama-Christie, the Saracens flanker. Marshall Sykes, the only player to start the first two tour games, drops to the bench and is replaced by Gregor Brown who has recovered from concussion.

First cap for Glasgow prop

Townsend has gone for a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench for what is likely to be another huge physical challenge and included among the replacements is the Glasgow Warriors prop Fin Richardson who is in line to win his first Scotland cap after starting in the non-cap game against the Maori All Blacks.

Scotland last played at Eden Park 14 years ago when they lost 16-12 to England in a Rugby World Cup pool stage match and it is a venue at which they have never won.

“We feel very privileged to be playing in such an iconic and historic stadium,” said the coach. “It'll be a great atmosphere. It'll be a noisy crowd, mainly, I imagine, supporting Samoa. It's one of the most iconic stadiums in world rugby, so, yes, a great opportunity for us to play a proper Test match, a full Test match in that stadium and finish the tour on a real high.”

The kick-off time for Friday’s match has changed, with the game now scheduled to start at 8.35am UK time.

Samoa v Scotland teams

Friday, 8.35am BST, Eden Park, Auckland.

Samoa: 15. Latrell Ah Kiong; 14. Tuna Tuitama, 13. Duncan Paia’aua, 12. Henry Taefu, 11. Tomasi Alosio; 10. Jacob Umaga, 9. Melani Matavao; 1. Akpi Seiuli, 2. Pita Anae-Ah Sue, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa, 4. Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee, 5. Samuel Slade, 6. Theo McFarland (capt), 7. Jonah Mau’u, 8. Taleni Seu. Replacements: 16. Luteru Tolai, 17. Kaynan Sitiene-Tua, 18. Marco Fepuleai, 19. Michael Curry, 20. Niko Jones, 21. Iakopo Mapu, 22. Connor Tupai, 23. Rodney Iona.

Scotland: 15. Kyle Rowe; 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Rory Hutchinson, 12. Stafford McDowall, 11. Arron Reed; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Jamie Dobie; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Elliot Millar Mills, 4. Gregor Brown, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Andy Onyeama-Christie , 7. Rory Darge (capt), 8. Matt Fagerson. Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Nathan McBeth, 18. Fin Richardson, 19. Cameron Henderson, 20. Marshall Sykes, 21. Ben Muncaster, 22. George Horne, 23. Adam Hastings.