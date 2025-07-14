Three Scots added to British & Irish Lions squad amid late disciplinary scare

Trio to provide cover as Test series with Wallabies looms

Scotland trio Darcy Graham, Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman have been called up by the British and Irish Lions ahead of their series against Australia.

All three played for Scotland in the defeat by Fiji on Saturday but will now link up with Andy Farrell’s squad to provide cover for the Lions’ match against a First Nations & Pasifika XV which will take place in Melbourne a week on Tuesday. The game at Marvel Stadium falls in between the first and second Tests against the Wallabies.

Their arrival will swell the Scottish contingent in the Lions squad to 11.

Darcy Graham with the Lions jersey after being called up by Andy Farrell. | Scottish Rugby

Wing Graham, 28, has travelled immediately from Scotland’s base in New Zealand and will link up with the Lions in Brisbane today. Sutherland, 32, and Ashman, 25, will remain with Gregor Townsend’s squad preparing for Scotland’s final tour match against Samoa in Auckland on Friday. The will then travel to Melbourne on Sunday to join the Lions.

Red card then Lions call-up

“I’m absolutely buzzing, it’s not really sunk in,” said Graham. “It’s been an absolute whirlwind. I found out half an hour ago and I’m pretty much leaving straight away so I’ve had to pack, chuck everything in a bag then I’m on a flight and out of here.”

Graham was considered unlucky not to be named in head coach Farrell’s original 38-man Lions squad after his fine form for Edinburgh and Scotland. His late call-up completes a turbulent few days for the winger from Hawick who was sent off after twice being yellow-carded as Scotland lost 29-14 to Fiji in Suva on Saturday.

Rory Sutherland playing for the British & Irish Lions against South Africa in the first Test in Cape Town Stadium in July 2021. | Getty Images

An Independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) was convened on Sunday to consider sanctions for Graham. It decided to issue a warning to the player, noting that both of the yellow cards were for technical offences rather than anything more serious.

Graham is therefore free to play with immediate effect, meaning his dream of playing for the Lions can now be realised.

“The last six months have been a rollercoaster but I’m just excited to get out there and put my best foot forward,” he said. “There are only a few games left but to be part of that team is very special.

“I found out at about half one in the morning back home and phoned my mum and it kept ringing and ringing. I phoned back and she finally answered and she was panicking because normally when you get a call at that time in the morning nothing good comes of it! But she was buzzing and went and woke up my brothers to tell them.

Will be prop’s second Lions tour

“It’s been some day because my sister’s just had a baby girl so it’s been quite a 24 hours for my mum and dad.

“My missus is just about to jump on a flight to come to New Zealand so she’ll be touching down there then turning around and going to Australia!”

Ewan Ashman, Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland have been called up by the British and Irish Lions. | Scottish Rugby

Sutherland, meanwhile, is returning to the Lions set-up after making two Test appearances for the composite side in South Africa four years ago. He said the chance to rejoin the squad came as a huge surprise.

“We were travelling back from Fiji last night and Gregor pulled me aside at the airport and I thought it was going to be bad news, I thought it was going to be ‘you’re not involved!’ but he told me I’d had a call-up so I’m over the moon and I can’t wait to get out there and join them,” said Sutherland.

A massive surprise

“I called my wife late last night and it was quite an emotional phone call and I got to speak to my boys about it and they were ecstatic as well. I called my mum and dad and they were really excited and proud.”

Before joining the Lions, Sutherland hopes to help Scotland beat Samoa at Eden Park on Friday and help atone for Saturday’s loss in Suva.

“We wanted to come out here and win all three games so it’s massively disappointing that we fell short at the weekend but we’ve got a chance to redeem ourselves this week and it’s one we’ll relish against the Samoans,” said the prop.

Edinburgh hooker Ashman, who has been capped 28 times by Scotland, said he was also shocked to be told he was joining the Lions squad.

“It was a massive surprise and I didn’t quite believe Gregor at the start when he told me,” he said. “I don’t think it’s really hit me yet because I’ve been so busy with the boys, doing my day to day tasks. But I’m absolutely buzzing and so excited to get out there and fly into it after this weekend.”

Ashman said he phoned his parents and partner, Caitlin, immediately. “It was short and sweet, I didn’t want to get too emotional but it was really nice to speak to them,” he said.

“My focus right now is Samoa this weekend and once that’s over it will maybe hit me.”

The arrival of Graham, Sutherland and Ashman will further bolster the Scottish contingent in the Lions party in Australia. They will join Blair Kinghorn, Duhan van der Merwe, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Finn Russell, Ben White, Pierre Schoeman and Scott Cummings. Zander Fagerson was in the original squad but had to withdraw through injury before the tour.