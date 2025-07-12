Scotland's nightmare in Fiji: Red and yellow cards, Suva 'graveyard' and what it means for future

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the post-match interviews on the pitch it was put to Fiji’s captain Tevita Ikanivere that “Suva is a graveyard for Scotland”.

It’s fair to say that it is not a city Gregor Townsend will retain too many fond memories of, in terms of results at least. He lost there as a player in 1998 and as a coach in 2017. Saturday’s 29-14 defeat completes an unwanted hat-trick and could have damaging repercussions for Scotland.

Townsend had spoken regularly about this game being an important stepping stone in his side’s bid to climb the world rankings and be among the top seeds at the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup which takes place later this year.

Grant Gilchrist leaps highest to claim lineout ball for Scotland in the loss to Fiji in Suva. | SNS/Scottish Rugby

The Scotland coach had his eye on a place in the top six but Fiji could now climb above them.

Of course, there is plenty more rugby to be played before the draw and the more immediate concern for Townsend will be how his side unravelled in the Fijian capital. Scotland started both halves well, scoring well worked tries through Kyle Rowe and Tom Jordan, but it was the long passages of play after that which were the problems.

Fiji, who outscored their visitors by four tries to two, thoroughly deserved this win, playing with great physicality and plenty of attacking verve. They benefitted from Scottish ill discipline but it was their relentless drive that forced the visitors into conceding penalty after penalty.

Scotland played much of the match with 14 men

Scotland played much of the match with 14 men. Ewan Ashman, their hooker, was yellow-carded as early as the 11th minute as the penalties totted up. They restricted Fiji to just three points while he was off the pitch but there was a far more costly spell when Darcy Graham was sent to the sin-bin for tackling centre Sireli Maqala without the ball in the 35th minute. Fiji scored two tries in this period to turn Scotland’s 7-3 lead into a 7-15 deficit before half-time.

Worse was to follow for Graham. In the 66th minute he shot out the line too quickly to intercept a pass from scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli as the Fijians threatened. He was offside and referee Ben O’Keeffe awarded a penalty try and issued the Scotland winger with another yellow card. Two yellows equal a 20-minute red card and Graham’s game was ended.

In truth, so was Scotland’s. They tried to find a way back but by that stage they were trailing by 15 points with only 14 minutes remaining. There were half-chances but none of the accuracy required to add a third try, with the best opportunity squandered as Adam Hastings fumbled.

George Horne and Ollie Smith combine to try stop a Fijian attack in Suva. | SNS/Scottish Rugby

There weren’t too many positives for Scotland to take but Fergus Burke looked decent on his full international debut. He showed good skill and speed with his assist for Jordan’s try and also produced a mighty 50:22 which, unfortunately for Scotland, didn’t lead to anything.

Jamie Dobie, Kyle Steyn and Ashman all threatened at times but this was Fiji’s day and Scotland must now regroup for their final match of the tour, against Samoa in Auckland on Friday in what promises to be another huge physical contest.

Townsend knew that would be the case in Suva and his players began the match well. A flying start against the Flying Fijians would have been exactly what Townsend wanted but what followed after Rowe’s third-minute try was an almost relentless slog as they tried to keep their hosts at bay.

It required a huge defensive effort but Scotland crumbled during those fatal four minutes before half-time as they saw their lead wiped out.

Rowe’s early try came off the back of a lineout move. Scotland moved the ball wide and Graham dinked a lovely short pass to the full-back to score. Burke converted, his first points in a Scotland jersey.

Kyle Rowe gave Scotland hope with an early try. | SNS/Scottish Rugby

Fiji’s response was immediate. They moved Scotland up the pitch, kicking to the corners and forcing the visitors into conceding a raft of penalties. O’Keeffe’s patience wore thin pretty quickly and Ashman was sent to the bin for not releasing his man. Cam Redpath did well to bundle the dangerous Jiuta Wainiqolo into touch but the brilliant Fiji winger would have his moment later.

For all their pressure, Fiji only had a Caleb Muntz penalty as the clock ticked towards half-time. Scotland, who had lost Jamie Ritchie to a foot injury, were clinging on but when Graham tackled Maqala who was just a little too eager as the centre hadn’t yet gathered the ball. With Graham in the sin-bin, Fiji capitalised, their captain Tevita Ikanivere scoring off the back of a lineout maul to put them 8-7 ahead. It was the last they deserved.

Unwanted double whammy

Worse was to follow for the Scots who conceded again before the interval. This try was all about Fijian backline flair, with Muntz floating a lovely pass to full-back Salesi Rayasi who played in Kalaveti to score. Muntz’s conversion made it 15-7 at the break.

Scotland couldn’t deal with the kick-off at the start of the second half but they recovered to score soon after. Ashman made a break but was tackled; the Scots quickly recycled and Burke showed great dexterity to flick the ball to Jordan to run in the try. Burke converted to reduce Fiji’s lead to a point but they failed to build on this momentum, despite the 50:22 from the stand-off that followed.

Wainiqolo scored Fiji’s third try with a magical jinking run, wriggling his way past four or five dark blue jerseys, and he almost set up another try from the kick-off, storming up the left wing and passing to Josua Tuisova who was halted a couple of metres short by Rowe and Rowe.

Scotland were continuing to give away penalties and captain Rory Darge was warned by O’Keeffe. Almost immediately, Graham went offside as he tried to intercept a pass close to his own line and was sent off for his second yellow card. It was a double whammy because the hosts were also awarded a penalty try which stretched their lead to 29-14 and condemned Scotland to a third ever defeat by Fiji.

Teams and scorers

Scorers: Fiji: Tries: Ikanivere, Ravouvou, Wainiqolo, penalty try. Cons: Muntz 2. Pens: Muntz. Scotland: Tries: Rowe, Jordan. Cons: Burke 2.

Yellow cards: Ashman (Sco, 11min), Graham x 2 (Sco, 35min + 66min). 20-minute red card: Graham.

Fiji: 15. Salesi Rayasi; 14. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Sireli Maqala, 12. Josua Tuisova, 11. Jiuta Wainiqolo; 10. Caleb Muntz, 9. Simione Kuruvoli; 1. Eroni Mawi, 2. Tevita Ikanivere, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Temo Mayanavanua, 6. Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7. Elia Canakaivata, 8. Viliame Mata. Replacements: 16. Samuel Matavesi, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Samuela Tawake, 19. Mesake Vocevoce, 20. Albert Tuisue, 21. Sam Wye, 22. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 23. Vilimoni Botitu.

Scotland: 15. Kyle Rowe; 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Cameron Redpath, 12. Tom Jordan, 11. Kyle Steyn; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Jamie Dobie; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Elliot Millar Mills, 4. Marshall Sykes, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Rory Darge, (capt), 8. Matt Fagerson. Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Alec Hepburn, 18. Will Hurd, 19. Max Williamson, 20. Josh Bayliss, 21. George Horne, 22. Adam Hastings, 23. Ollie Smith.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZ).