Scotland injury update: Two ruled out of Samoa game but good news on Fagerson
Tom Jordan and Jamie Ritchie have been ruled out of Scotland’s final tour match against Samoa after being injured in the bruising defeat by Fiji.
Jordan, who played the full 80 minutes, later discovered he had fractured a bone in his hand. Ritchie, meanwhile, was forced off after 22 minutes with a foot issue.
Neither will be considered for Friday’s game against the Samoans which is being played in Auckland, New Zealand.
The better news for head coach Gregor Townsend is that Matt Fagerson has been able to train. The Glasgow Warriors forward hurt his ankle against Fiji which raised concerns given he had just returned after three months out with a serious ankle injury but he will be available for selection for Friday.
Played on with broken hand
“Jamie, unfortunately, he's hurt his foot,” said Pete Horne, Scotland’s assistant coach. “He's going to be ruled out, which is a shame for him. We've got good news on Matt, he trained today, and is going to be fit, which is great.
“And then another one that's unlucky is Tom Jordan. He had a little bit of pain after the game, and he's such a tough bugger, he doesn't really complain about anything, but he had a bit of swelling in his hand. He went for a scan and an x-ray today, and he's actually got a fracture in his hand. So he's going to be ruled out of this week as well.”
Ben Muncaster, who suffered a dead leg in the opening tour win over the Maori All Blacks, will be available to face Samoa and Scotland will continue to monitor Gregor Brown as completes his return to play protocols after suffering a concussion in the Maori game.
Scotland will be without Darcy Graham after he was called up by the British and Irish Lions and travelled immediately to Australia but Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman will be in the mix to face Samoa. Although the forward pair have also been called up by the Lions they will not link up with Andy Farrell’s squad until Sunday.
Hammered at the breakdown
Horne said Scotland would try to “right the wrongs” of the 29-14 defeat by Fiji in Suva when they faced Samoa at Eden Park. He expects a similar challenge to the one posed by the Fijians who were worthy winners on Saturday.
“Samoa are always traditionally very physical, that's what they're proud of,” said Horne. “That's something that's really in their culture and their heritage, if you like. We'll expect another bruising encounter, but I think the boys will definitely be up for it.
“A lot of the things that went wrong in the weekend were around the breakdown area, so there's been a big focus on that, especially that last 15 minutes. A lot of the good work that had been done had - not fell apart - but they really hammered us there. They came in hard.
“They went for a lot of opportunities. I guess Samoa, having watched that game, will see a little avenue into the game there, so I'm sure they'll be coming at us there. They'll be testing us, and it's something that the boys will definitely rise to.”
