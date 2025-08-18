Scotland's World Rugby top-six ranking hopes dented by shock result - and new No 1 emerges

Australia’s surprise win over Springboks has ramifications for Townsend and Co

Australia have moved further clear of Scotland in the latest men’s World Rugby rankings following their stunning victory over South Africa at Ellis Park in the opening round of the Rugby Championship.

The Wallabies cemented their place in the all-important top six thanks to the 38-22 win in Johannesburg which knocked the Springboks off top spot.

The result saw Joe Schmidt’s side pick up three ranking points and although the Aussies remain sixth, they have closed the gap on fifth-placed England and are now 3.51 points ahead of eighth-placed Scotland.

Players at the end of the match after Australia's shock win over South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Johannesburg. | Getty Images

Head coach Gregor Townsend is eyeing a place in the top six for his Scotland side ahead of the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in December this year. Such a scenario would ensure the Scots would be in the top band of seeds for the tournament which is being expanded from 20 teams to 24.

The competing nations will be drawn into six pools of four, with the top two from each pool and the four best third-placed sides progressing to a round of 16. As things stand, Scotland would be in the second band of seeds.

Townsend’s side have failed to progress beyond the group stage at the last two World Cups and the head coach is looking to minimise the risk of another early exit by ensuring they have the highest possible seeding ahead of the draw.

Scotland dropped from seventh to eighth place in the world rankings after losing to Fiji in Suva in July. Australia, who had been eighth, climbed up to sixth place, without Argentina dropping to seventh. The positions remain the same but the Aussies have strengthened their grip thanks to the win over South Africa.

Will Skelton takes a selfie as Australia celebrate their win over South Africa. | Getty Images

The shock result saw the world champions relinquish their place at the top of the rankings, with Rassie Erasmus’ side dropping to third place. New Zealand, who beat Argentina 41-24 in Cordoba in the other Rugby Championship round-one game, have returned to the summit for the first time since November 2021. Ireland are now second. None of the European teams were in action, but the Irish still climbed a place because South Africa lost ranking points. France are fourth.

Round two of the Rugby Championship this weekend sees a repeat of the opening fixtures, with South Africa hosting Australia in Cape Town and Argentina taking on New Zealand in Buenos Aires.

Argentina’s heavy defeat by the All Blacks in Cordoba means Scotland are now only 0.03 of a point behind the Pumas. Another loss this weekend could see the Scots regain seventh place.

Scotland will have to wait until November for the opportunity to increase their ranking points total. Townsend’s team will face USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga in Edinburgh in the Quilter Nations Series. The autumn Tests are part of the final series of matches before the World Cup draw is made and offer the Scots the last chance to make the top six.

Meanwhile, Scotland remain eighth in the women’s World Rugby rankings ahead of the Rugby World Cup which kicks off this week. The Scots take on ninth-placed Wales in their opening game in Salford on Saturday before facing Fiji (14th) and Canada (second) in Pool B.

Latest men’s World Rugby rankings (unchanged unless stated): 1 New Zealand 92.51pts (up 1 place), 2 Ireland 89.83 (up 1), 3 South Africa 89.78 (down 2), 4 France 87.82, 5 England 87.64, 6 Australia 85.08, 7 Argentina 81.60, 8 Scotland 81.57, 9 Fiji 80.50, 10 Italy 77.77.