Scotland have an opportunity to end Bryan Easson era on a high at Women's Rugby World Cup

Path to knockout stages for Scots after nadir of New Zealand

Scotland head south of the border for their latest World Cup tilt with plenty of pressure to banish the ghosts of three years ago.

Bryan Easson’s side walked away winless from the last edition in New Zealand, a nadir from which the experienced head coach has rebuilt the national side.

Easson will walk away from his role as head coach following the World Cup and will hope a trip to the knockout stages will be a key part of a lasting legacy.

Path to the knockout stages

A pool with Canada, Wales, and Fiji provides a good opportunity to do exactly that, though two wins and a fifth-place finish in the Six Nations earlier this year left plenty of areas marked ‘room for improvement.’

Two wins is what Scotland have earned from their past three Six Nations campaigns, following a winless wooden spoon performance in 2022 to pair with the frustrating World Cup campaign. It is a sign of steady progress to go with some good performances in WXV 2 that have yielded a title in 2023 and a runners-up place a year later.

A look around the squad also provides encouragement, with the majority of players operating in England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR). It has yet to truly come together against top opposition, with Six Nations campaigns ultimately flattering to deceive, but a World Cup just down to the road offers the perfect chance to bring together all the hard work of the past few years.

Their campaign begins in Salford against Wales, in what could well be the defining match of the pool. The Scots eked over the line in their previous meeting in the Six Nations, Helen Nelson’s boot ultimately the difference amidst wretched conditions in a 24-21 win in Edinburgh.

A repeat would ultimately be enough to seal Scotland’s place in the knockouts, should they beat Fiji, but Easson will demand an improved performance having let Wales back into the contest back in March.

Toughest contest last

With the winner likely taking all when it comes to qualification from Pool B, there are likely to be plenty of nerves jangling around Salford Community Stadium.

Scotland then stay in Salford to take on Fiji. A 59-15 win in Edinburgh last year is evidence that this should be the simplest of the three tasks they face, though it would be remiss to dismiss a rapidly improving Fiji side who boast impressive sevens pedigree. Canada will then prove the toughest contest, but Easson’s side will hope to head into the match with progression sewn up.

If that is to happen, then Scotland will need their core of senior players to step up in what could be a final World Cup for some. They are led by captain Rachel Malcolm, who is part of a strong back row alongside No.8 Jade Konkel. Add in the impressive Evie Gallagher, who was shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship in the spring, plus Rachel McLachlan and the breakdown should be an area of real strength for Easson.

Twenty-one-year-old Alex Stewart adds further depth, and has an impressive story having been recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and coeliac disease. Sarah Bonar holds down the second row but fellow lock Hollie Cunningham is missing with a hamstring injury, meaning new Sale Sharks recruit Eva Donaldson could step into the void.

Emotional return for Emma

It could also open up an emotional return for Emma Wassell, who returns to the fold after a health scare. The 30-year-old has been a stalwart of recent Scottish campaigns but discovered a benign tumour that required extensive surgery. It proved a unifying cause for the Scottish team, as team-mates regularly referenced Wassell’s health issues during the most recent Six Nations campaign. A starring role at the World Cup would be a fitting end to that particular chapter of her story.

Options at prop are lighter, but there is PWR experience in Leah Bartlett. The core cohort extends into the backs through Nelson, who will be charged with pulling the strings from fly-half.

The Loughborough Lightning regular has a wealth of experience at international level, and her kicking will also be relied on in front of the posts. Youngster Hannah Ramsay will act as deputy and is likely to team up with Caity Mattinson in the half-backs, while the rest of the back line contains some exciting talent that could be amongst the breakout stars.

Top of that list is electric winger Francesca McGhie, who caught the eye for Leicester Tigers in PWR last term. Her pace and try-scoring will be central to any progression. Experienced pair Rhona Lloyd and Chloe Rollie will round off the back three in what is another area of strength.

Lisa Thomson adds further know-how in the centres, having been a regular since her debut in 2016 as well as representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics last summer. Alongside her, Emma Orr is another talented youngster set to come to the fore. The 22-year-old gained vital experience with Bristol Bears in the PWR last season and is now a firm fixture for Easson in midfield.

The main question mark is depth, with experience at the top level thinning out significantly past the first XV. That could come into play later on in matches, especially up front, or if injuries begin to take their toll but Easson will hope his side still have enough to get the job done in Pool B. That will be the minimum aim as Easson looks to end his tenure at the top on a high.

A runners-up spot would likely set up a quarter-final with Auld Enemy England and victory there would be the mother of all upsets – though Easson would likely be content with further evidence of the forward strides his side have taken under his leadership.