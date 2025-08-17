Wallabies count injury cost of stunning South Africa win as Edinburgh Rugby star wins second cap

Australia lose players after incredible comeback in Johannesburg

Australia’s sensational 38-22 win against South Africa at Ellis Park to kick off their 2025 Rugby Championship campaign has come at a cost after it was revealed that winger Dylan Pietsch and prop James Slipper will miss next weekend’s rematch.

Pietsch scored the Wallabies’ opening try to spark a comeback from 22-0 down, the visitors landing 38 unanswered points to stun the Springboks in their own back yard and give them their first win in Johannesburg since 1963.

The two teams meet again this Saturday at Cape Town Stadium but Pietsch has been ruled out after breaking his jaw in a collision with South Africa’s Siya Kolisi on 32 minutes, while Slipper failed an HIA assessment at half time and is subsequently unavailable. Utility back Ben Donaldson has also left the camp due to a groin issue.

Australia took some knocks during the win over South Africa. | Getty Images

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt has subsequently called up Filipo Daugunu, Rhys van Nek and Hamish Stewart as cover, and he hopes that key forward Rob Valetini can be involved after missing out in Joburg with a calf issue.

The Wallabies’ comeback came as major surprise, particularly as the Boks raced into 22-point lead inside 16 minutes. Schmidt suggested that the hosts became complacent. “I’ve coached enough teams because I’m really old and I’ve had teams that get a, I wouldn’t say a soft start but a very, very rapid start,” he said. “It can sometimes cause a bit of a lapse in effort and concentration. I think they just gave us a little bit of belief.”

Venter wins second South Africa cap

Edinburgh Rugby prop Boan Venter won his second cap for South Africa, coming on as a 59th-minute replacement for Ox Nche, but he and his teammate were unable to fend off their visitors.