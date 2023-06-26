Kiss in particular would seem a suitable candidate. The experienced Australian had London Irish playing an attractive and effective brand of rugby which saw them finish fifth in the Gallagher Premiership last season, just missing out on the play-offs but qualifying for the Champions Cup before their descent into administration forced them to withdraw. Kiss, 58, played and coached rugby league before switching to union in 2001. He has worked as an assistant with the Springboks, NSW Waratahs and Ireland, helping the latter win the Grand Slam in 2009 under Declan Kidney and further Six Nations titles under Joe Schmidt. He had a spell as Ireland’s interim head coach before moving to Ulster as director of rugby. He joined London Irish in 2018.