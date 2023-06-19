All Sections
Ben White set for France move following London Irish collapse

Scotland’s two pro teams are set to miss out on Ben White, with the scrum-half poised for a move to France to join Toulon.
By Graham Bean
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Ben White scores against England at Twickenham. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)Ben White scores against England at Twickenham. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Ben White scores against England at Twickenham. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

White, 25, was left without a club when London Irish went into administration earlier this month after being suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union. Both Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors had been credited with an interest in the Scotland No 9 but according to a report in France, Toulon are in pole position to sign the player.

The respected French rugby paper Midi Olympique is reporting that White is due to sign for the European Challenge Cup winners in the next few days, joining a number of other London Irish players in making the move to France. Henry Arundell, the exciting back-three talent, is close to agreeing a deal with Racing 92; So'otala Fa'aso'o, the Samoan No 8, has signed for Perpignan; Adam Coleman, the Wallaby second row who recently switched to Tonga, is poised to join Bordeaux and Paddy Jackson, the stand-off, is expected to sign for Lyon.

White was Scotland’s first choice scrum-half during this year’s Six Nations, starting all five games and scoring against England for the second year in a row.

Read More
Simon Berghan retires from rugby after Glasgow Warriors release and reveals next...
