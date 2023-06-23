Mike Blair moves to Japan to take up role with former Glasgow Warriors coach

Blair, 42, who left his post as Edinburgh head coach at the end of the season after two years in charge, will work as assistant to Dave Rennie at Kobe. The former scrum-half worked under Rennie previously when the latter was coach of Glasgow Warriors .

“This move to Kobe has been a wonderful opportunity for me and my family, and I am grateful to be a part of such a wonderful organisation,” Blair said. “I stayed in Kobe with the Scottish national team for the Rugby World Cup 2019 and thought Kobe would be a great place to live. I am also very excited to be working with my former Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie again and look forward to learning a lot from him and other coaches. The Kobe Steelers are filled with extremely talented players and I look forward to bringing out their full potential and contributing to the club’s success.”