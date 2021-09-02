Jamie Hodgson eyes Scotland return after being denied a cap by Covid

Edinburgh forward Jamie Hodgson pictured during a Scotland training session during the summer. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

The Edinburgh forward was named in the Scotland squad for the summer programme which comprised an A international against England followed by full Tests against Romania and Georgia.

Unfortunately, all three games had to be cancelled following Covid outbreaks, in both the Scotland and Georgia camps.

Despite missing out on a cap on this occasion, the experience whetted Hodgson’s appetite.

“I absolutely loved it,” he said. “I loved the experience of being in camp, the whole environment and the way everything ran was top class.

“I loved being around the international guys and blending with different people from all the other clubs. I was absolutely gutted when the Covid stuff hit and it all fell through.”

Hodgson was named on the bench for the A game against England at Welford Road only for it to be called off on the morning of the match when three members of the Scotland party tested positive for Covid-19.

“We were down there in Leicester and we’d done the team run in all the kit, were ready to go and everyone felt pretty good,” said the lock. “It was a pretty strong England side that they’d put out and I think everyone was absolutely buzzing for it and ready to give it a good crack. And Welford Road is a pretty phenomenal stadium, so I was just absolutely gutted to be honest with you when it all fell through.”

With eight players away on Lions duty and others rested, Hodgson was one of 17 uncapped players in the initial Scotland summer squad and he knows it will be tougher to force his way in for the next bloc of games in the autumn when Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan visit Murrayfield.

“There was obviously a lot of big names missing – being rested or unavailable for another reason – so there is going to be more competition there,” said the Livingston-born player. “It is just about getting game-time again and trying to push myself into contention for that spot.”