Georgia v Scotland: Test match cancelled due to Covid-19

Mike Blair had been appointed interim head coach of Scotland. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

The sides were due to meet next Saturday but the game has been called off because of Covid problems.

The Georgian national squad are in South Africa and were due to play the Springboks this evening but the two sides were affected by the coronavirus, with a number of positive cases in both camps.

Scotland were also impacted by Covid and had to cancel the A international against England and the Test match against Romania. It means the whole summer schedule has fallen victim to the virus.

A statement from the SRU said: “Scottish Rugby has worked with World Rugby and the Georgian Union to review the safety implications of travelling to Georgia after their squad reported six positive COVID-19 cases in camp whilst in South Africa this week.

“With Georgia’s Test match against South Africa thereafter called off - and the subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment - an agreement has been reached to cancel the match in Tbilisi, as the safety of both teams is paramount.

“Scotland’s squad had returned to graduated training at Oriam Performance Centre this week after a round of negative PCR tests allowed the team to begin preparations ahead of departing for Georgia this weekend.

“However, with Scotland men’s summer schedule now concluded, players will today (Friday 9 July) be released back to their respective clubs.”

It’s a blow for the Scotland squad and, in particular, Mike Blair who was appointed interim head coach while Gregor Townsend was away with the Lions in South Africa.

He said: “As a playing group and management team, we’re obviously massively disappointed as the Georgia match was a challenge we were looking forward to, especially given that our last two fixtures have been called off.

“However, like all decisions during this pandemic, player welfare must always come first, and our thoughts are certainly with those affected in the Georgian camp as we have been through a similar situation.

“It’s clearly been a frustrating couple of weeks given the positive cases and subsequent cancellations, however I can’t fault the hard work and effort put in by this group of players through what has been a tough period.